Surgical Drainage Devices Market Size, Trends, Demand, Forecast Till 2031

MENAFN - Straits Research) According to Straits Research the global surgical drainage devices market size was valued at $3.36 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from $3.59 billion in 2026 to $6.05 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period (2026–2034).

Surgical drainage devices remove bodily secretions, blood, serum, lymph, and other tissue fluids accumulated in surgical wound bed post operations. They also remove the contents of various organs. These devices relieve pressure on the surgical site and nearby organs, blood vessels, and nerves, lessening discomfort and hastening wound healing. They are applied to urinary catheters, nasogastric tubes, infected cysts, and chest drainage.

Market Dynamics Growing Number of Surgical Procedures Drives the Global Market

Surgical drainage devices promote healing by removing infectious microorganisms, foreign bodies, inflammatory mediators, and necrotic tissues. The growing demand for plastic surgery is fueled by people's rising acceptance of aesthetic and reconstructive procedures. Morbidity is also reduced thanks to surgical drainage devices, which detect problems and relieve the pressure that might otherwise impede perfusion or cause pain. Therefore, the market expansion is affected by the rising incidence of orthopedic surgeries associated with blood loss and neuro surgeries with a high risk of increased intracranial pressure. Surgical drainage devices are also frequently used when treating surgical or traumatic animal wounds. Market growth and the thriving poultry and agricultural industries can be directly attributed to the increasing pet demand.

Increasing investment of Leading Players in the Development of Innovative Products Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Manufacturers are introducing cutting-edge surgical drainage devices to address unmet patient needs, creating exciting prospects for established businesses and startups. In April 2018, the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research introduced tools for removing clogs from surgical drain lines. I-Inspire LLC released a surgical drain management tool (post-surgical drain management punch) in March 2018, and Spectral Spine IP Holdings, LLC released a surgical drain system in August 2017. Such factors create opportunities for market growth over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global surgical drainage devices market shareholder and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. The segment held a revenue share of 40.84% in 2022. Chronic wounds are more common in the elderly; in the US, those over 65 make up about 3% of those with open wounds. According to projections from the 2020 Census Bureau, there are more than 55 million Americans aged 65 or older, and 2% of the population is believed to be affected by chronic wounds. The region's rising prevalence of open and chronic wounds directly affects the demand for surgical drainage devices. Another important factor boosting demand for surgical drainage devices is increased regional surgeries.

Market Segments

By Product

Active Jackson-Pratt Drain Hemovac Drain Blake Drain Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Redivac Drain EVD and Lumbar Drain Chest Tube Others Passive Penrose Drain Others

Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgeries Neurosurgical Procedures Abdominal Surgery Orthopedics Others

Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics

North America Europe Asia-Pacific LAMEA

By ApplicationsBy End-UserBy Regions