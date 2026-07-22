Surgical Drainage Devices Market Size, Trends, Demand, Forecast Till 2031
Surgical drainage devices remove bodily secretions, blood, serum, lymph, and other tissue fluids accumulated in surgical wound bed post operations. They also remove the contents of various organs. These devices relieve pressure on the surgical site and nearby organs, blood vessels, and nerves, lessening discomfort and hastening wound healing. They are applied to urinary catheters, nasogastric tubes, infected cysts, and chest drainage.
Market Dynamics Growing Number of Surgical Procedures Drives the Global Market
Surgical drainage devices promote healing by removing infectious microorganisms, foreign bodies, inflammatory mediators, and necrotic tissues. The growing demand for plastic surgery is fueled by people's rising acceptance of aesthetic and reconstructive procedures. Morbidity is also reduced thanks to surgical drainage devices, which detect problems and relieve the pressure that might otherwise impede perfusion or cause pain. Therefore, the market expansion is affected by the rising incidence of orthopedic surgeries associated with blood loss and neuro surgeries with a high risk of increased intracranial pressure. Surgical drainage devices are also frequently used when treating surgical or traumatic animal wounds. Market growth and the thriving poultry and agricultural industries can be directly attributed to the increasing pet demand.Increasing investment of Leading Players in the Development of Innovative Products Creates Tremendous Opportunities
Manufacturers are introducing cutting-edge surgical drainage devices to address unmet patient needs, creating exciting prospects for established businesses and startups. In April 2018, the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research introduced tools for removing clogs from surgical drain lines. I-Inspire LLC released a surgical drain management tool (post-surgical drain management punch) in March 2018, and Spectral Spine IP Holdings, LLC released a surgical drain system in August 2017. Such factors create opportunities for market growth over the forecast period.
Regional Analysis
North America is the most significant global surgical drainage devices market shareholder and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. The segment held a revenue share of 40.84% in 2022. Chronic wounds are more common in the elderly; in the US, those over 65 make up about 3% of those with open wounds. According to projections from the 2020 Census Bureau, there are more than 55 million Americans aged 65 or older, and 2% of the population is believed to be affected by chronic wounds. The region's rising prevalence of open and chronic wounds directly affects the demand for surgical drainage devices. Another important factor boosting demand for surgical drainage devices is increased regional surgeries.Market Segments
By Product
-
Active
-
Jackson-Pratt Drain
Hemovac Drain
Blake Drain
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
Redivac Drain
EVD and Lumbar Drain
Chest Tube
Others
-
Penrose Drain
Others
-
Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgeries
Neurosurgical Procedures
Abdominal Surgery
Orthopedics
Others
-
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Clinics
-
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment