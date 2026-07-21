Kuwait Says Its Air Defenses Intercepting Missiles, Drones

MENAFN - IANS) Kuwait City, July 21 (IANS) Kuwait said its air defence systems were responding to "hostile" missile and drone threats on Tuesday, with warning sirens activated across the country.

In a statement on social media platform X, the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces said that any explosions heard were the result of interceptions and urged the public to follow safety instructions from relevant authorities.

State news agency KUNA reported that sirens had been activated as the response to aerial threats continued.

Recent strikes on Kuwait targeted military installations and some vital infrastructure, including oil facilities and power and water desalination plants, causing injuries and material damage, according to Kuwaiti authorities.

The United States has carried out multiple waves of strikes on Iran in the past week, saying the operations were aimed at "degrading Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping" in the Strait of Hormuz, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Iran has targeted US bases and facilities in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan with missiles and drones.

Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said in a statement that several power generation and water desalination plants in Kuwait were attacked on Monday evening, triggering fires at multiple facilities.

As a precaution, several electricity-generating units were taken offline to protect equipment and maintain the stability of the country's electricity and water supply systems, the ministry said, adding that damage assessment, repair and rehabilitation work are underway.

The ministry did not specify the number or locations of the affected plants, nor did it report any casualties.

Recent strikes on Kuwait have targeted some vital infrastructure, including oil facilities and power and water desalination plants, according to Kuwaiti authorities.

On Tuesday, the Jordan Armed Forces said its air defence systems intercepted and shot down three Iranian missiles. It said in another statement that it "neutralised" five drones launched from Iran overnight and Tuesday morning.

No casualties or damage were reported, the statements said.

–IANS

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