Flash Analyzes Russia's Overnight Ballistic Missile Strikes On Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Beskrestnov reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

According to him,“this time, Russia struck industrial facilities in Kyiv (which have been known since the Soviet era).”

I cannot say exactly where the missiles hit. However, they [the Russians] will see everything themselves from their reconnaissance satellites, Beskrestnov emphasized.

He noted that“if a facility is truly engaged in something critically important and military-related, that production will be underground. Attacking it is pointless. The enemy understands this.”

At the same time, he said,“facilities in our country survive by renting space. The territories are huge-entire hectares. In some rented workshop measuring 10 by 20 meters, they might be doing some small-scale subcontracting work-like antennas for electronic warfare or propellers for FPV drones. The plant's management has no idea about this at all. Information leaks to the enemy, and the enterprise takes a hit.”

“Another scenario is when someone uses the factory grounds as a temporary, free warehouse for items that aren't supposed to be stored there. The company might not be doing anything at all-the main thing is that it's in Kyiv. Kyiv needs to be intimidated. A factory is a perfect excuse for that,” the presidential adviser emphasized.

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“We must understand that the enemy's agents are at work, and we need to be very careful and avoid making mistakes,” Beskrestnov warned.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of July 19, Russian troops launched a massive ballistic missile attack on the capital. The Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Podilskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the city were hit. There are reports of 17 injure and one fatality-an 89-year-old woman.

Photo: ArmyInform