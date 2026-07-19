Zelensky: Air Defense Deliveries To Ukraine Must Accelerate As Putin Relies On Ballistic Missiles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made this statement in an evening video addres, according to Ukrinform.

“Work is still underway in Kyiv at sites hit by Russian strikes. There were many ballistic missiles-one of the largest-scale strikes today involved ballistic missiles. Kyiv and the Kyiv region were key targets for the Russians: they prepared this attack for several days, stockpiling missiles. Of course, the danger remains even now-this must be taken into account,” Zelensky noted.

The head of state reported that today's enemy strike damaged more than a hundred facilities in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, and also noted that strikes today targeted Kharkiv, the Sumy region, the Donetsk region, and Kherson.

Zelensky thanked each and every person“who is truly helping people, who is saving lives.”

The President emphasized that Russia is relying specifically on ballistic missiles and that“thanks to ballistic missiles, Putin continues to believe in his war.”

According to him, our air defense forces and all defenders of the skies managed to shoot down 18 missiles and neutralize more than a hundred drones today.

“It is very important that our partners understand what is happening and that we need missiles for air defense to protect lives literally every day. I am counting on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and other government officials across the board to promptly discuss with our partners the aid packages we have already agreed upon,” Zelensky emphasized.

The head of state stressed that it is important to expedite the delivery of aid from both European partners and the United States:“We need results every day.”

analyzes Russia's overnight ballistic missile strikes on Kyi

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of July 19, Russian troops launched a massive ballistic missile attac on the capital. The Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Podilskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the city were hit.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, this attack on Kyiv was one of the most massive attacks involving the use of ballistic missiles

Photo: Office of the President