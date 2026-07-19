MENAFN - Live Mint) Ahead of the proposed 'Chalo Sansad' march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament on Monday, July 20, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJ ) has released an advisory asking participants to maintain discipline and ensure the protest remains peaceful and non-violent. The organisation shared the guidelines through a poster circulated before the march, which is scheduled to begin at 9 am.

The proposed July 20 march seeks the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper lea and other irregularities in public examinations.

The advisory lists a series of instructions for demonstrators, urging them to follow the prescribed do's and don'ts throughout the protest.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1What guidelines has the Cockroach Janta Party issued for the Chalo Sansad rally?⌵

The Cockroach Janta Party has issued guidelines urging participants to maintain discipline, ensure a peaceful protest, carry only the Indian national flag, and record the proceedings while avoiding political flags and ensuring non-violence.

2Why does the CJP demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan?⌵

The CJP demands Pradhan's resignation over the alleged NEET paper leak and other irregularities in public examinations, highlighting the need for accountability in the education sector.

3How can participants ensure the Chalo Sansad protest remains peaceful?⌵

Participants can ensure peace by following the CJP's advisory, maintaining non-violence, reporting any disruptive activities, and cooperating with the authorities throughout the protest.

4What actions can participants of the Chalo Sansad protest expect from the Delhi Police?⌵

Participants can expect the Delhi Police to enforce prohibitory orders against unauthorized gatherings, warning that anyone participating in such marches may face legal action.

5Should individuals attend the Chalo Sansad rally alone or with others?⌵

Participants are advised not to attend alone; it is recommended to join the rally with friends, neighbors, or family members for safety and support.

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The poster also features the slogan "#DharmendraPradhanMustResign", linking the demonstration to demands over issues including the alleged examination paper leaks.

CJP calls for peaceful demonstration

According to the organisers, the march is intended to be a peaceful assertion of democratic rights. Participants have been urged to follow the advisory and cooperate to ensure the protest remains orderly and non-violent throughout.

The organisers urged participants to:

Carry only the Indian national flag (Tiranga) and avoid bringing political or organisational flags. Bring a copy of the Constitution or photographs of national icons such as Dr BR Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, or Bhagat Singh. Raise only positive slogans, including "Jai Hind", "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", "Inquilab Zindabad", "Jai Bhim", and "Jai Bharat". Record the proceedings, while noting that the truth requires no spokesperson other than participants themselves. Maintain peace and remain non-violent under all circumstances.

Don'ts announced by CJP

Don't show up hungry – Eat breakfast before arriving at the protest.

Don't forget a cap or dupatta – Protect yourself from Delhi's July heat. Don't stay silent on mischief – Report any suspicious or disruptive activity to the police and on social media. Don't come alone if possible – Attend the march with a friend, neighbour or family member. Don't misuse the national flag – Hold the Tiranga with respect and ensure it does not touch the ground, in accordance with the Flag Code.

Delhi Police say no permission for CJP's Parliament march

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Sunday said that it has neither received nor granted permission for the CJP march to Parliament tomorrow, warning that those participating in any unauthorised procession could face legal action.

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The police said prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) are currently in force across the New Delhi district. Under these restrictions, protest marches, processions, demonstrations, and gatherings of five or more people are prohibited, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar and only with prior permission.

"Accordingly, protest marches, processions, demonstrations, and assemblies of five or more persons are strictly prohibited, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar, with prior permission," the police said in a statement.

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The police added that elaborate security arrangements have been made as the Monsoon Session of Parliament begins on July 20 to ensure public safety, protect dignitaries and secure key government installations.

"Any person violating these prohibitory orders shall be liable for prosecution under Section 223 BNS and other applicable provisions of law," the statement said, urging people to refrain from joining any unauthorised gathering or march.

Despite being admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has urged supporters to go ahead with the planned march peacefully. His message was conveyed by his wife, Gitanjali Angmo, on Saturday.