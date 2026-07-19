LS Speaker Discusses Key Business Issues On Eve Of Monsoon Session

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) On the eve of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Lok Sabha met on Sunday under the chairpersonship of Speaker Om Birla, who sought suggestions from all political parties on issues of public interest.

During the meeting, the Speaker invited representatives from all political parties in the Lok Sabha to put forward their views on matters they want to be included in the list of business to be transacted during the session.

Members representing the Government as well as various political parties exchanged views on the legislative and other business proposed to be taken up during the Session.

The meeting participants suggested several matters of public importance and national concern for discussion during the Session.

The Speaker emphasised the importance of constructive deliberations, meaningful participation and adherence to the highest parliamentary traditions.

He appealed to all parties to extend their full cooperation to ensure the smooth and orderly conduct of the proceedings, so that issues concerning the people can be discussed comprehensively and productively.

The Committee took note of the suggestions made by members. The scheduling of discussions and allocation of time for various items of business will be finalised in accordance with the established parliamentary procedures and in consultation with the Government and leaders of political parties, said an official statement.

The Speaker expressed confidence that all members would work collectively to ensure a productive and dignified Monsoon Session in the larger public interest.

In a related development, 58 leaders from 40 political parties, including ministers, attended a meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Parliament House Complex to discuss issues related to the ensuing Monsoon Session.

The meeting was called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The meeting was also attended by Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda, who is also the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan.

Rajnath Singh informed the leaders that the Monsoon Session will commence on Monday and, subject to the exigencies of Government Business, may conclude on August 13.

The Session will comprise 19 sittings over 25 days, said Rajnath Singh.

Rijiju stated that Legislative Business for the ensuing Monsoon Session has already been published in Bulletin Part-II by both the Secretariats of Parliament on July 16.

He requested all the Leaders for their cooperation for the smooth functioning of Parliament and stated that the Government is ready to discuss any other important issues on the floors of the Houses as permitted under the Rules of Procedure of both the Houses of Parliament.

Leaders of different political parties expressed their views on various issues likely to be raised by them during the forthcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament and assured the Government of their cooperation.

The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs took note of all issues raised by the Leaders and thanked them for attending the meeting, expressing their views, and for their active and effective participation.