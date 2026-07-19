Religious Harmony Key To India's Development: J&K L-G

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, July 19 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday that religious harmony is the cornerstone on which a strong society, a strong J&K and a developed India can be built.

The J&K L-G addressed the Interfaith Dialogue for Harmony in Baramulla, organised by the Save Youth Save Future Foundation. He commended the Foundation for its contribution to the drug‐free Jammu Kashmir campaign.

He said young volunteers worked selflessly and took on a great responsibility for a better future for J&K.

“Through this campaign we have strengthened trust within our families and institutions, reinforced youth's confidence in their future, and sent a message across the country that when a society rises on its own, it can overcome the biggest challenges,” the J&K L-G said.

He highlighted that Jammu and Kashmir embodies harmony and brotherhood.

“For generations, people of different faiths received respect and experienced spiritual peace. It is the lasting legacy of the saints, Sufis and Rishis who spent centuries teaching our people the power of love, compassion and unity. Lal Ded's teachings didn't belong to one religion. Her Vakh spoke directly to the human heart. She never judged people by their faith. Similarly, Sheikh‐ul‐Alam showed us that true devotion isn't about conflict or division. It is found in compassion and in serving every single human being,” he said.

He added that the flourishing rishi‐sufi tradition in Kashmir does not proclaim the superiority of one faith.

“Its message is that all religions and beliefs draw their strength from the same existence, and I believe this teaching is our shared heritage. This heritage does not belong only to Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhists or Christians. It is the legacy of every citizen born on this sacred land, and protecting this heritage is our moral and spiritual duty. We must safeguard this harmony in the same way we protect our families,” the J&K L-G said.

He stated that social and religious harmony is the cornerstone on which a strong society, a strong Jammu Kashmir and a developed India can be built.

“When people move in peaceful coexistence, the energy of society becomes the greatest force for development. Harmony is both a moral necessity and the foundation of economic prosperity. It is also a guarantee of a brighter future for coming generations. We must strengthen the spirit of equal respect for all religions so that every citizen can progress with equal opportunities,” he said.

He emphasised the need to reinforce mutual goodwill to eliminate poverty and promote fraternity to uproot challenges such as drug addiction.

“From the soil of Baramulla today a message should go out that if there is any land in the world that can teach the world that different communities, sects and faiths can live together in peace, joy and trust, it is India,” the J&K L-G said. He called upon youth to believe in themselves.

During his visit, the J&K L-G also met various public delegations and assured appropriate action on the issues projected by them.