GARI Honors Outstanding Researchers At The 2026 International Conference Awards
The awards recognize exceptional scholarly contributions, research excellence, innovation, and academic leadership demonstrated throughout the conference. Following a rigorous evaluation by the Conference Awards Committee, Session Chairs, and Track Co-Chairs, outstanding presentations were selected based on originality, scientific merit, presentation quality, innovation, interdisciplinary relevance, and potential real-world impact.
This year's conference brought together researchers, academics, professionals, and students from around the world to share cutting-edge research spanning artificial intelligence, data science, engineering, sustainability, education, digital transformation, and interdisciplinary innovation. The awards celebrate individuals whose work exemplifies GARI's commitment to advancing research excellence and fostering meaningful global collaboration.
2026 Conference Award Recipients
Best Research Presentation Award
Akshita Raghuvanshi
The ICFAI University, India
Emerging Scholar Award
Jhonson A. Rebosura
Pamantasan ng Cabuyao, Philippines
Innovation & Applied Impact Award
Priyanka Nayak
Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research, India
Interdisciplinary Research Excellence Award
Atul Bamrara
ICFAI Education School, The ICFAI University, Dehradun, India
Outstanding Research Mentor Award
Prof. Gyanendra Rawat
ICFAI Education School, India
Speaking on behalf of GARI, Dr. Jimoh Braimoh, President of the Global Association for Research and Innovation, congratulated all award recipients and participants for their outstanding contributions to the conference. He emphasized that the awards recognize not only academic excellence but also research with the potential to address contemporary global challenges through innovation, collaboration, and interdisciplinary engagement.
GARI extends its sincere congratulations to all award recipients and expresses its appreciation to every presenter, keynote speaker, session chair, reviewer, organizing committee member, and participant whose dedication contributed to the success of the conference.
The Association looks forward to welcoming the global research community to future GARI conferences as it continues to promote excellence in research, innovation, and knowledge exchange worldwide.
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