FIFA WC Cup Final: Restaurants And Hotels In Maha To Stay Open Till 4 AM

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) As football fever grips the maximum city, the Maharashtra government has allowed eateries, restaurants, and hotels across the state, including Mumbai, to remain open until 4 AM.

The move comes on the back of the formal request put in by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), which sought extended operating hours for restaurants, bars, and hotels till the wee hours of July 20 morning, to facilitate fans assembling there for watching the LIVE telecast of the FIFA World Cup and root for their favourite team.

The opening of eateries and cafes is a big boost for football lovers, as they will have a chance to gather, cheer for their favourite team, and celebrate the FIFA grand finale, making it a moment to remember.

The FIFA World Cup frenzy has already gripped football fans, who have been making enquiries at the city's restaurants and hotels to watch the showpiece event there.

In an order today, the Maharashtra government has granted a relaxation in the operating hours of hotels, but with certain riders.

The order makes it mandatory for hospitality industry players to ensure adequate security inside and outside the premises to avert any untoward incidents and to maintain noise levels within standard limits.

Earlier, the Delhi government announced a similar one-time waiver for restaurants and cafes to facilitate a memorable experience for football fans.

Announcing the move, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that every generation remembers its World Cup final, and Delhi should experience the occasion together.

“The extended operating hours are expected to encourage fans to enjoy live screenings, dine out and celebrate the biggest football match of the year without worrying about early closing times,” she said in a post on X.

The extended operating hours are expected to benefit restaurants, cafes and the hospitality sector as a whole by drawing larger crowds for one of the world's most-watched sporting events.

The restaurants and eateries have made elaborate preparations to cash in on the football mania and are ready with theme-based menus, live screenings, and late-night gatherings to make the experience unforgettable.

Spain will face Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at the New York-New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) in East Rutherford, USA, on Sunday, July 19.

Indian audiences can watch the match live at 12:30 AM IST on Monday, July 20.

A crowd of over 80,000 spectators are expected to watch the match at the New York-New Jersey Stadium.