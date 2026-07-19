Jordan Downs 3 Iranian Missiles as Air Raid Sirens Blare
(MENAFN) Jordan's military intercepted three Iranian missiles aimed at its territory Sunday, scrambling air defenses as sirens wailed across the kingdom, the army said.
A fourth missile evaded interception and crashed in a sparsely populated area, according to a military statement carried by a state news agency. No injuries or property damage were reported.
A correspondent reported hearing sirens ring out in multiple Jordanian cities, while residents of the Red Sea port city of Aqaba described hearing explosions overhead.
The strikes underscore the region's fraying stability, with US forces continuing their offensive against Iran and Tehran firing back at facilities and bases it claims host American military operations across several countries, Jordan among them.
The latest exchange defies a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed in June, under which Washington and Tehran had committed to ending hostilities and pursuing a lasting peace deal.
A fourth missile evaded interception and crashed in a sparsely populated area, according to a military statement carried by a state news agency. No injuries or property damage were reported.
A correspondent reported hearing sirens ring out in multiple Jordanian cities, while residents of the Red Sea port city of Aqaba described hearing explosions overhead.
The strikes underscore the region's fraying stability, with US forces continuing their offensive against Iran and Tehran firing back at facilities and bases it claims host American military operations across several countries, Jordan among them.
The latest exchange defies a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed in June, under which Washington and Tehran had committed to ending hostilities and pursuing a lasting peace deal.
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