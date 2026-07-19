Jordan Rejects US Report Claiming Aqaba Airport, Port Were Evacuated
(MENAFN) Jordan has denied reports from the United States that authorities evacuated the airport and seaport in the Red Sea city of Aqaba due to a security threat.
Jordan’s state-run media reported, citing unnamed sources, that both facilities remained operational and continued functioning normally.
Earlier on Sunday, the US Embassy in Amman said Jordanian authorities had cleared the two sites following what it described as a “specific and credible threat.” The embassy also advised American citizens to avoid traveling to the area.
The disagreement over the reported evacuations comes as tensions continue to rise across the Middle East, with the United States conducting strikes against Iran and Tehran responding with attacks on locations it says are linked to US military activity in several countries in the region, including Jordan.
The latest escalation has unfolded despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed in June that was intended to bring an end to the conflict between Washington and Tehran and establish a lasting peace agreement.
Jordan’s state-run media reported, citing unnamed sources, that both facilities remained operational and continued functioning normally.
Earlier on Sunday, the US Embassy in Amman said Jordanian authorities had cleared the two sites following what it described as a “specific and credible threat.” The embassy also advised American citizens to avoid traveling to the area.
The disagreement over the reported evacuations comes as tensions continue to rise across the Middle East, with the United States conducting strikes against Iran and Tehran responding with attacks on locations it says are linked to US military activity in several countries in the region, including Jordan.
The latest escalation has unfolded despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed in June that was intended to bring an end to the conflict between Washington and Tehran and establish a lasting peace agreement.
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