Poland Braces for Severe Storms, Flood Risk on Barycz River
(MENAFN) Poland issued nationwide weather warnings Sunday as forecasters predicted severe thunderstorms, heavy downpours, and powerful winds sweeping across the country.
The Institute of Meteorology and Water Management placed much of central and southern Poland under Level I thunderstorm alerts, warning that the storms could dump as much as 35 millimeters (1.4 inches) of rain, unleash wind gusts up to 85 kilometers per hour (53 miles per hour), and bring localized hail.
Conditions were expected to be even more severe in the southwest, where the institute issued Level II warnings for rainfall reaching 35 mm alongside wind gusts of up to 100 kph (62 mph).
According to a Polish broadcaster, the alerts were set to take hold late Sunday morning and remain active through the evening.
In a separate advisory, authorities issued a Level II high-water warning for the Barycz River near the central town of Odolanow. The river had already climbed to 120 centimeters (47 inches), surpassing the warning threshold, with further rises anticipated.
The institute cautioned that continued severe weather could push the river even higher, stating: "In the event of exceptionally heavy rainfall, including thunderstorms, the river could also reach the flood alarm level."
The Institute of Meteorology and Water Management placed much of central and southern Poland under Level I thunderstorm alerts, warning that the storms could dump as much as 35 millimeters (1.4 inches) of rain, unleash wind gusts up to 85 kilometers per hour (53 miles per hour), and bring localized hail.
Conditions were expected to be even more severe in the southwest, where the institute issued Level II warnings for rainfall reaching 35 mm alongside wind gusts of up to 100 kph (62 mph).
According to a Polish broadcaster, the alerts were set to take hold late Sunday morning and remain active through the evening.
In a separate advisory, authorities issued a Level II high-water warning for the Barycz River near the central town of Odolanow. The river had already climbed to 120 centimeters (47 inches), surpassing the warning threshold, with further rises anticipated.
The institute cautioned that continued severe weather could push the river even higher, stating: "In the event of exceptionally heavy rainfall, including thunderstorms, the river could also reach the flood alarm level."
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