Türkiye Logs Plane Every 14 Seconds as Air Traffic Soars
(MENAFN) More than 1.11 million flights, including 237,919 transit overflights, crossed Turkish airspace in the first six months of the year, according to data from the State Airports Authority General Directorate (DHMI).
That amounts to an aircraft passing through Turkish skies every 14 seconds during the January-June period, as passenger traffic continued its climb. Domestic flight traffic reached 471,870, while international flight traffic totaled 404,197 in the first half of 2026.
Türkiye served 112 million passengers on domestic and international flights during the period — a striking leap from just 34.5 million passengers in 2002.
Since then, the number of countries holding air transport agreements with Türkiye has jumped from 81 to 175, while the number of countries reached by international flights has climbed from 50 to 175. International destinations served have expanded from 60 to 356.
Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said the number of active airports has grown from 26 in 2002 to 58, with the Yozgat and Bayburt-Gumushane airports set to push the total to 60.
"We will reopen the Aydin Cildir Airport for commercial flights, while Etimesgut Airport began operations during the NATO Ankara Summit. The air hub in the capital will be used both as a protocol and a backup airport," Uraloglu said.
"We will also build our third airport over the sea in Trabzon," he added.
Uraloglu said aviation investments over the past 22 years have helped Türkiye build one of the world's most extensive flight networks.
"Türkiye is at the center of 67 countries housing 1.5 billion people with a combined gross domestic product of $51.2 trillion, all within a four-hour flight radius," he said.
"We will continue to ensure that Türkiye's civil aviation becomes a rising star worldwide, raise the bar for passenger-focused services, and establish the necessary infrastructure through environmentally friendly projects," Uraloglu added.
That amounts to an aircraft passing through Turkish skies every 14 seconds during the January-June period, as passenger traffic continued its climb. Domestic flight traffic reached 471,870, while international flight traffic totaled 404,197 in the first half of 2026.
Türkiye served 112 million passengers on domestic and international flights during the period — a striking leap from just 34.5 million passengers in 2002.
Since then, the number of countries holding air transport agreements with Türkiye has jumped from 81 to 175, while the number of countries reached by international flights has climbed from 50 to 175. International destinations served have expanded from 60 to 356.
Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said the number of active airports has grown from 26 in 2002 to 58, with the Yozgat and Bayburt-Gumushane airports set to push the total to 60.
"We will reopen the Aydin Cildir Airport for commercial flights, while Etimesgut Airport began operations during the NATO Ankara Summit. The air hub in the capital will be used both as a protocol and a backup airport," Uraloglu said.
"We will also build our third airport over the sea in Trabzon," he added.
Uraloglu said aviation investments over the past 22 years have helped Türkiye build one of the world's most extensive flight networks.
"Türkiye is at the center of 67 countries housing 1.5 billion people with a combined gross domestic product of $51.2 trillion, all within a four-hour flight radius," he said.
"We will continue to ensure that Türkiye's civil aviation becomes a rising star worldwide, raise the bar for passenger-focused services, and establish the necessary infrastructure through environmentally friendly projects," Uraloglu added.
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