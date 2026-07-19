US Retail Sales Rise Just 0.2 Percent in June, Slowest Pace in 5 Months
(MENAFN) US retail sales climbed a modest 0.2% in June, the slowest monthly gain in five months, according to advance data released Thursday by the Census Bureau.
Retail and food services sales reached $768.6 billion, in line with market expectations, following an upwardly revised 1% increase in May. Compared with a year earlier, sales were up 6.7%, while total sales for the April-June quarter rose 6.4% versus the same period in 2025. The figures are adjusted for seasonal patterns and calendar differences, but not for price changes.
Falling gasoline prices dragged on the headline number, with receipts at gas stations dropping 5.3% from the prior month. Strip out gasoline stations, however, and retail sales actually rose 0.7%.
Sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers, along with nonstore retailers including online sellers, each climbed 1.9%. Sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument and book stores saw receipts rise 1.3%, while electronics and appliance retailers posted a 0.8% gain. Building material and garden equipment stores, general merchandise retailers, and food services and drinking establishments also logged modest increases.
Not every sector fared as well: health and personal care stores saw sales fall 0.8%, miscellaneous retailers dropped 0.3%, and food and beverage stores slipped 0.2%. Furniture store sales held flat.
The retail control group — which strips out food services, auto dealers, building material stores and gas stations, and feeds directly into gross domestic product calculations — rose 0.5% in June.
Retail and food services sales reached $768.6 billion, in line with market expectations, following an upwardly revised 1% increase in May. Compared with a year earlier, sales were up 6.7%, while total sales for the April-June quarter rose 6.4% versus the same period in 2025. The figures are adjusted for seasonal patterns and calendar differences, but not for price changes.
Falling gasoline prices dragged on the headline number, with receipts at gas stations dropping 5.3% from the prior month. Strip out gasoline stations, however, and retail sales actually rose 0.7%.
Sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers, along with nonstore retailers including online sellers, each climbed 1.9%. Sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument and book stores saw receipts rise 1.3%, while electronics and appliance retailers posted a 0.8% gain. Building material and garden equipment stores, general merchandise retailers, and food services and drinking establishments also logged modest increases.
Not every sector fared as well: health and personal care stores saw sales fall 0.8%, miscellaneous retailers dropped 0.3%, and food and beverage stores slipped 0.2%. Furniture store sales held flat.
The retail control group — which strips out food services, auto dealers, building material stores and gas stations, and feeds directly into gross domestic product calculations — rose 0.5% in June.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment