More Than 200 Ukrainian Drones Target Moscow Region, Russian Officials Say
(MENAFN) Over 200 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were reportedly launched toward the Moscow region overnight, according to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.
Sobyanin said the drones were detected from Wednesday evening until Thursday morning, with Russian air defense systems intercepting most of them before they could reach their targets. He added that 10 UAVs were destroyed while approaching the capital, while emergency response teams were deployed to locations where debris had fallen.
Earlier, Russian defense officials said air defense units had destroyed and intercepted 375 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones across several Russian regions during the overnight attack, including areas surrounding Moscow.
The drone activity led to temporary flight restrictions at airports in Moscow and several other cities, including Penza, Saratov, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Ivanovo, Yaroslavl, and Cherepovets.
The incident came shortly after another major drone operation earlier in the week. On Tuesday, Sobyanin said approximately 340 drones had been heading toward the Moscow region, with most being neutralized before reaching the capital and more than 50 destroyed near the city.
A previous attack on Monday caused significant damage in the Istra district of the Moscow region. Local authorities reported that three people were killed and three others wounded in the Pionersky settlement, while two additional people were injured in Solnechnogorsk. A state of emergency was declared in the area following the strike.
In recent weeks, Moscow and nearby regions have faced an increasing number of long-range drone attacks, with targets reportedly including energy facilities, transport infrastructure, and civilian locations.
Russian authorities have characterized these attacks as indiscriminate actions aimed at shifting attention away from Ukraine’s battlefield difficulties. In response, Moscow has intensified its own long-range strikes against sites it describes as connected to Ukraine’s military and industrial capabilities.
Russian attacks have largely focused on Kyiv, targeting facilities including military production sites, drone manufacturing and storage locations, as well as weapons stockpiles, according to officials.
Sobyanin said the drones were detected from Wednesday evening until Thursday morning, with Russian air defense systems intercepting most of them before they could reach their targets. He added that 10 UAVs were destroyed while approaching the capital, while emergency response teams were deployed to locations where debris had fallen.
Earlier, Russian defense officials said air defense units had destroyed and intercepted 375 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones across several Russian regions during the overnight attack, including areas surrounding Moscow.
The drone activity led to temporary flight restrictions at airports in Moscow and several other cities, including Penza, Saratov, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Ivanovo, Yaroslavl, and Cherepovets.
The incident came shortly after another major drone operation earlier in the week. On Tuesday, Sobyanin said approximately 340 drones had been heading toward the Moscow region, with most being neutralized before reaching the capital and more than 50 destroyed near the city.
A previous attack on Monday caused significant damage in the Istra district of the Moscow region. Local authorities reported that three people were killed and three others wounded in the Pionersky settlement, while two additional people were injured in Solnechnogorsk. A state of emergency was declared in the area following the strike.
In recent weeks, Moscow and nearby regions have faced an increasing number of long-range drone attacks, with targets reportedly including energy facilities, transport infrastructure, and civilian locations.
Russian authorities have characterized these attacks as indiscriminate actions aimed at shifting attention away from Ukraine’s battlefield difficulties. In response, Moscow has intensified its own long-range strikes against sites it describes as connected to Ukraine’s military and industrial capabilities.
Russian attacks have largely focused on Kyiv, targeting facilities including military production sites, drone manufacturing and storage locations, as well as weapons stockpiles, according to officials.
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