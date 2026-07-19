Drones Strike Two Oil Tankers Near Black Sea CPC Terminal
(MENAFN) The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) reported Sunday that two oil tankers — the Liberia-flagged ASIA and the Marshall Islands-flagged NISSOS IOS — came under drone attack near its Black Sea terminal.
According to a CPC statement, the operator suspended oil loading operations in the wake of the strike, though it reported no casualties or oil spills. A fire that broke out aboard the ASIA was brought under control by emergency response teams, the statement added.
CPC condemned the attack as the fifth "act of direct aggression" against what it called a civilian facility protected under international law. "The Caspian Pipeline Consortium unites the largest fuel and energy enterprises of Russia, the United States, Kazakhstan and several Western European countries. An attack on the company's facility and civilian vessels at the CPC Marine Terminal is also an attack on the interests of the consortium's member countries," the statement said.
The consortium also pointed out that it has never faced international sanctions, framing this as evidence of its significance to global energy security and to the interests of its international shareholders.
CPC carries crude oil from Kazakhstan's Tengiz, Kashagan, and Karachaganak fields, and said it moved roughly 70.5 million metric tons of oil in 2025 — more than 75% of it belonging to foreign producers.
The strike follows an earlier announcement from Ukraine's General Staff, which said its forces had hit two Black Sea tankers it identified as vessels used to move Russian oil, petroleum products, and fuel.
According to a CPC statement, the operator suspended oil loading operations in the wake of the strike, though it reported no casualties or oil spills. A fire that broke out aboard the ASIA was brought under control by emergency response teams, the statement added.
CPC condemned the attack as the fifth "act of direct aggression" against what it called a civilian facility protected under international law. "The Caspian Pipeline Consortium unites the largest fuel and energy enterprises of Russia, the United States, Kazakhstan and several Western European countries. An attack on the company's facility and civilian vessels at the CPC Marine Terminal is also an attack on the interests of the consortium's member countries," the statement said.
The consortium also pointed out that it has never faced international sanctions, framing this as evidence of its significance to global energy security and to the interests of its international shareholders.
CPC carries crude oil from Kazakhstan's Tengiz, Kashagan, and Karachaganak fields, and said it moved roughly 70.5 million metric tons of oil in 2025 — more than 75% of it belonging to foreign producers.
The strike follows an earlier announcement from Ukraine's General Staff, which said its forces had hit two Black Sea tankers it identified as vessels used to move Russian oil, petroleum products, and fuel.
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