Lebanon's Aoun to Hold Talks with Trump July 21 Over Israel Deal
(MENAFN) Lebanese President Joseph Aoun will travel to Washington, DC, to meet with US President Donald Trump on July 21 for talks covering bilateral relations and Lebanon's security and economic situation, a senior Lebanese official said Saturday.
The official told media that the discussions will center on direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel and on advancing the US-brokered framework deal, with particular emphasis on shoring up the ceasefire.
The disclosure followed an announcement from the Lebanese presidency that Aoun had left Beirut for Washington Saturday morning on an official visit at Trump's invitation.
The Lebanese official said the US, acting as mediator, "has the ability to exert pressure on Israel to advance the implementation of the framework agreement."
Also expected on the agenda: continued support for the Lebanese Armed Forces, especially in the pilot zones designated under the Israel agreement, along with measures to bolster Lebanon's economy as it grapples with ongoing hardship.
The talks will additionally touch on the future of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), whose mandate lapses this year ahead of a phased withdrawal set to begin in 2027, the official said, adding that Lebanon would welcome any UN force capable of backing the Lebanese army's deployment in the south and strengthening stability in the region.
Aoun's trip follows the sixth round of US-sponsored Lebanese-Israeli negotiations, which wrapped up Wednesday in Rome. Beirut and Tel Aviv signed a US-mediated framework agreement on June 26 that calls for a phased Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory, starting with a pilot model in two zones that have not been publicly disclosed.
The agreement sets no fixed timetable for completing the withdrawal, tying it instead to the Lebanese army taking full security control of evacuated areas and to the disarmament of armed groups — a reference to Hezbollah.
Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed more than 4,300 people and wounded 12,200 since March 2, according to official Lebanese figures.
The official told media that the discussions will center on direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel and on advancing the US-brokered framework deal, with particular emphasis on shoring up the ceasefire.
The disclosure followed an announcement from the Lebanese presidency that Aoun had left Beirut for Washington Saturday morning on an official visit at Trump's invitation.
The Lebanese official said the US, acting as mediator, "has the ability to exert pressure on Israel to advance the implementation of the framework agreement."
Also expected on the agenda: continued support for the Lebanese Armed Forces, especially in the pilot zones designated under the Israel agreement, along with measures to bolster Lebanon's economy as it grapples with ongoing hardship.
The talks will additionally touch on the future of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), whose mandate lapses this year ahead of a phased withdrawal set to begin in 2027, the official said, adding that Lebanon would welcome any UN force capable of backing the Lebanese army's deployment in the south and strengthening stability in the region.
Aoun's trip follows the sixth round of US-sponsored Lebanese-Israeli negotiations, which wrapped up Wednesday in Rome. Beirut and Tel Aviv signed a US-mediated framework agreement on June 26 that calls for a phased Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory, starting with a pilot model in two zones that have not been publicly disclosed.
The agreement sets no fixed timetable for completing the withdrawal, tying it instead to the Lebanese army taking full security control of evacuated areas and to the disarmament of armed groups — a reference to Hezbollah.
Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed more than 4,300 people and wounded 12,200 since March 2, according to official Lebanese figures.
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