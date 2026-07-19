Belgium Cuts Trade Ties with Occupied Palestinian Territories
(MENAFN) Belgium's federal government signed off on a package of measures at its final cabinet meeting before the summer recess, including a ban on importing goods produced in the occupied Palestinian territories.
The prohibition stems from a deal struck by the government late last summer, adopted in response to Israel's military campaign in Gaza and the rising civilian death toll there. According to a news agency, the specifics of how the ban will be enforced are still being worked out.
Meanwhile, Israel has continued breaching the ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025. Gaza's Health Ministry reports that ceasefire violations by Israeli forces have killed more than 1,100 Palestinians and wounded over 3,600 others since the truce began.
The ministry also says Israel's broader military campaign in Gaza, underway since October 2023, has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 173,000, while destroying roughly 90% of the territory's civilian infrastructure.
The prohibition stems from a deal struck by the government late last summer, adopted in response to Israel's military campaign in Gaza and the rising civilian death toll there. According to a news agency, the specifics of how the ban will be enforced are still being worked out.
Meanwhile, Israel has continued breaching the ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025. Gaza's Health Ministry reports that ceasefire violations by Israeli forces have killed more than 1,100 Palestinians and wounded over 3,600 others since the truce began.
The ministry also says Israel's broader military campaign in Gaza, underway since October 2023, has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 173,000, while destroying roughly 90% of the territory's civilian infrastructure.
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