Joomla, The Volunteer Powered CMS Receives Sovereign Tech Fund Investment For Landmark Accessibility Programme.

MENAFN - Pressat) 20-Month programme will further strengthen Joomla's position as one of the world's most accessible content management systems

Joomla is back, and this time with official backing! Open Source Matters Inc.(OSM) announces that the Joomla project has been awarded a significant investment from the Sovereign Tech Fund to deliver a structured 20-month accessibility programme.

This makes Joomla the first volunteer-driven open-source CMS to receive a public investment for a comprehensive, independently audited WCAG 2.2 accessibility programme. For governments, public institutions, and organisations subject to the EU Accessibility Act and national regulations such as Germany's BFSG, this represents a decisive advantage.

The programme will support a structured initiative comprising 20 milestones designed to bring Joomla into full alignment with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.2 standard, further strengthening its reputation as one of the most accessible content management systems available today.

Joomla has long been recognised not just by the open-source community but also private and public-sector organisations for its strong commitment to accessibility, multilingual capabilities, and inclusive design. Now, thanks to this programme, Joomla takes a decisive step that no other volunteer-driven CMS has taken before: submitting its core platform to a fully independent, externally validated accessibility audit, backed by public funding.

The programme goes beyond compliance alone. By embedding accessibility testing into Joomla's development workflows, modernising its design system, creating framework-agnostic templates, and enhancing developer documentation, the project will establish accessibility as a sustainable, measurable, and continually improving aspect of Joomla's future development.

The Sovereign Tech Fund, a program under the Sovereign Tech Agency, invests in open source software to strengthen open digital infrastructure for security, innovation, and digital sovereignty. Its decision to invest in Joomla represents significant recognition of the project's importance within the global open-source ecosystem and provides a strong foundation for Joomla's continued growth and sustainability in the years ahead.

For government bodies, municipalities, and public institutions, this investment carries particular weight. Across Europe, the EU Accessibility Act and national regulations such as Germany's BFSG now require public-facing digital services to meet stricter accessibility standards. Joomla's programme, supported by the Sovereign Tech Fund, directly addresses these requirements, making it one of the most compelling choices for public sector organisations seeking a future-proof, compliant CMS.

"This investment represents a major milestone for Joomla and the wider open-source community," said Elisa Foltyn, president of OSM. "Accessibility has always been a core value of the Joomla project. With the support of the Sovereign Tech Fund, we now have the opportunity to implement a comprehensive programme of improvements that will benefit website owners, developers, organisations, and millions of end users worldwide.

We are setting a new standard for what open-source CMS accessibility can and should look like. This is Joomla at its best, and this is Joomla moving ever forward."

The programme is structured across nine phases, covering expert audit and baseline assessment, design system modernisation, framework-agnostic templates, content and authoring improvements, administration standardisation, cross-platform enhancements, automated testing, developer documentation, and independent final validation.

Upon completion, Joomla will offer an even stronger platform for governments, educational institutions, non-profit organisations, businesses, and individuals seeking to deliver inclusive digital experiences that meet the highest modern accessibility standards.

The Joomla community will receive regular updates throughout the project, with progress, findings, documentation, and deliverables published openly in keeping with the project's commitment to transparency and collaboration.

Joomla is a free and open-source content management system used around the world to create websites, intranets, web applications, and digital experiences. Built by a global community of volunteers, Joomla is known for its flexibility, multilingual capabilities, security, accessibility, and commitment to digital freedom.

Open Source Matters Inc. is a not-for-profit organisation established to support and promote the Joomla project and its global community. OSM oversees the strategic direction, legal protection, and financial sustainability of the Joomla ecosystem, which is built and maintained entirely by volunteers worldwide.

The Sovereign Tech Agenc is the first government organization in Europe tasked with strengthening critical digital infrastructure. It identifies and invests in foundational open source software components and supports open technologies with broad societal importance.

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