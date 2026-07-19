China Warns US Against Tariffs Targeting Buyers of Russian Energy
(MENAFN) China has pledged to defend its companies from potential US tariffs aimed at countries purchasing Russian energy, warning that unilateral economic measures and pressure tactics could ultimately harm those imposing them.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian addressed the issue on Wednesday in response to a proposed bill in the US Senate that would allow Washington to impose tariffs of up to 100% on imports from major buyers of Russian oil and natural gas, including China.
“China firmly opposes unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law or authorization of the UN Security Council, and will take necessary measures to firmly defend the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese businesses and citizens,” Lin said.
“Practicing double standards and resorting to coercion and pressuring will eventually prove to be self-defeating,” he added.
The updated sanctions proposal was introduced in the US Senate on Tuesday and builds on an earlier initiative backed by the late Senator Lindsey Graham, a prominent critic of Russia, who passed away on Saturday due to heart complications. The measure seeks to increase economic pressure on countries that continue purchasing Russian energy supplies.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian addressed the issue on Wednesday in response to a proposed bill in the US Senate that would allow Washington to impose tariffs of up to 100% on imports from major buyers of Russian oil and natural gas, including China.
“China firmly opposes unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law or authorization of the UN Security Council, and will take necessary measures to firmly defend the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese businesses and citizens,” Lin said.
“Practicing double standards and resorting to coercion and pressuring will eventually prove to be self-defeating,” he added.
The updated sanctions proposal was introduced in the US Senate on Tuesday and builds on an earlier initiative backed by the late Senator Lindsey Graham, a prominent critic of Russia, who passed away on Saturday due to heart complications. The measure seeks to increase economic pressure on countries that continue purchasing Russian energy supplies.
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