Germany Donates 12 Pickup Trucks And Specialized Equipment To Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on Facebook.

According to him, the aid was secured with the assistance of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration and a charitable organization.

The pickup trucks will be distributed to the communities of Kurylivka, Vilkhuvate, Zolochiv, Prolisne, Lozova, Oskil, and Barvinkove; the Kupiansk District Military Administration; and the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Kharkiv region.

The vehicles will be used for rapid response to emergencies, delivery of humanitarian aid, evacuation of the population, and surveying of affected areas.

Two road rollers will be used for emergency restoration work and repairs to damaged road infrastructure.

As reported by Ukrinform, as part of the“Emergency Recovery Program” grant agreement, Zaporizhzhia and Chernihiv received 38 pieces of heavy equipment from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Ukraine to address the consequences of shelling.