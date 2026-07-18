Aqaba Truck Traffic Rises 23% Under New Management System - ASEZA

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Truck movement to and from the Aqaba Special Economic Zone increased by 23 per cent during the first four months of a new truck entry and exit management system, the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) said on Saturday.

The system, operated by Maqta Ayla, recorded nearly 445,000 truck trips between March 1 and June 30, averaging around 3,700 trips per day, according to an ASEZA statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

June recorded the highest level of activity during the four-month period, with about 125,000 completed permits, a 20 per cent increase from the 105,000 permits issued in May.

March and April recorded about 106,000 and 108,000 completed permits, respectively.

Daily truck traffic in June averaged about 4,200 trips, with the highest single-day volume reaching 4,920 trips, the statement said.

ASEZA said that the current daily average compares with around 3,000 truck trips per day in 2025, reflecting a 23 per cent increase in freight movement to and from the zone.

The authority attributed the rise to growing logistics and shipping activity through Aqaba despite ongoing regional developments, saying that the trend reinforces the port city's role in supporting trade, transportation and regional supply chains.

ASEZA added that the figures highlight the need for continued investment in infrastructure and operational efficiency to ensure the smooth movement of freight traffic.