Women-Led Start-Ups Attract Just 7% Of Swiss Venture Capital Funding

Deutsch de 7 Prozent des Kapitals für frauengeführte Start-ups Original Read more: 7 Prozent des Kapitals für frauengeführte Star

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Start-ups led by women continue to have a limited presence in the Swiss venture capital market. In the first half of 2026, just over 7% of venture capital was channelled to companies with female CEOs. This content was published on July 18, 2026 - 12:08 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The proportion of funding allocated to women-led teams has therefore remained at a low level for years, according to a new study by the investors' association SECA.

“Given that gender equality has long been a topic of discussion and there are now a number of funding initiatives in place, this is astonishing,” said Stefan Kyora, co-author of the study, at a media event.

More More Agribusiness When Swiss food start-ups fail

This content was published on Feb 11, 2026 Switzerland promotes itself as a global hub for food technology and innovation, but it is not always easy for start-ups to gain a foothold.

Read more: When Swiss food start-ups