Women-Led Start-Ups Attract Just 7% Of Swiss Venture Capital Funding
-
Deutsch
de
7 Prozent des Kapitals für frauengeführte Start-ups
Original
Read more: 7 Prozent des Kapitals für frauengeführte Star
The proportion of funding allocated to women-led teams has therefore remained at a low level for years, according to a new study by the investors' association SECA.
“Given that gender equality has long been a topic of discussion and there are now a number of funding initiatives in place, this is astonishing,” said Stefan Kyora, co-author of the study, at a media event.More More Agribusiness When Swiss food start-ups fail
This content was published on Feb 11, 2026 Switzerland promotes itself as a global hub for food technology and innovation, but it is not always easy for start-ups to gain a foothold.Read more: When Swiss food start-ups
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment