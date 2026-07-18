Defence Secretary Graces KDUWOSM Scouting Management Course Graduation Ceremony
The ceremony marked the successful completion of an intensive Scouting Management Course by Scouting professionals and Commissioners representing more than 10 countries across the Asia-Pacific region. The Defence Secretary also joined the presentation of certificates to the graduates. Scout leaders from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Malaysia, Thailand and Taiwan received their certificates during the ceremony.
The event brought together a distinguished international delegation from the WOSM Asia-Pacific Region, including Regional Scout Committee Chairperson Dato' Dr. Mohd Zin Bin Bidin, the Vice Chancellor of KDU, senior military officers, university academics, officials of the Sri Lanka Scout Association, and representatives of the WOSM Asia-Pacific Region.
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