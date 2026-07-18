Defence Secretary Graces KDUWOSM Scouting Management Course Graduation Ceremony

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd.) attended as the Chief Guest at the graduation ceremony of the Course for Scouting Management, jointly organised by Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU) and the Asia-Pacific Regional Support Centre of the World Organization of the Scout Movement (WOSM), held at the KDU premises in Ratmalana the gathering, the Defence Secretary emphasized that true leaders are those who possess the unique ability to inspire others, noting that the Scout Movement plays a pivotal role in nurturing such exemplary individuals. He stated that the certificates awarded to the participants are a testament to their proven leadership capabilities and encouraged them to apply their newly acquired knowledge and refined skills to positively influence and guide their communities toward a better future.

The ceremony marked the successful completion of an intensive Scouting Management Course by Scouting professionals and Commissioners representing more than 10 countries across the Asia-Pacific region. The Defence Secretary also joined the presentation of certificates to the graduates. Scout leaders from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Malaysia, Thailand and Taiwan received their certificates during the ceremony.

The event brought together a distinguished international delegation from the WOSM Asia-Pacific Region, including Regional Scout Committee Chairperson Dato' Dr. Mohd Zin Bin Bidin, the Vice Chancellor of KDU, senior military officers, university academics, officials of the Sri Lanka Scout Association, and representatives of the WOSM Asia-Pacific Region.