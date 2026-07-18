Expatriate Business Summit Concludes With Strategic Blueprint To Route Remittances Into Productive Sectors

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 18 (Petra) - Reorienting overseas savings into long-term domestic capital investments and establishing formal institutional networks for cross-border investors led the policy recommendations issued at the closing of the Ninth Conference of Jordanian Businessmen and Investors Abroad on Saturday.

Operating under the theme "Investment Opportunities with a Global Vision," the closing assembly drafted an executive framework to transform passive liquid remittances into active equity across industrial, agricultural, tourism, and real estate assets to accelerate job creation and domestic value-add.

Delegates issued an official expression of gratitude to Prime Minister Jafar Hassan for sponsoring the convention, before detailing several operational proposals aimed at structural economic integration. Chief among these is the creation of a centralized national digital platform and network for overseas investors, structurally linked to foreign embassies and national economic authorities. This infrastructure is designed to localize expatriate wealth, streamline project matchmaking, and scale up targeted promotions for domestic investment opportunities and commercial exports.

The strategic recommendations call for a substantial upgrade to Jordan's international economic diplomacy. The proposed framework mandates expanding the operational capacity of embassies and commercial attachés, alongside deepening public-private joint ventures between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the domestic private sector to open new international trade corridors. To resolve regulatory friction, the conference urged the Ministry of Investment and the Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA) to deploy dedicated digital communication channels that link onshore and offshore businesses, enabling real-time dispute resolution and systemic inter-agency coordination.

Further, the roadmap outlines the introduction of specialized financial instruments and investment incentives specifically structured to attract expatriate capital through the JBA and bilateral business councils.

On a regional development level, the recommendations emphasized accelerating the transition of Aqaba into a primary logistics, industrial, and tourism hub. This objective will be achieved by upgrading deep-water port infrastructure, scaling up commercial entertainment and industrial manufacturing developments, attracting tier-one logistics operators, and incentivizing private family enterprises to transition into publicly traded shareholding companies on the local exchange.

//Petra// AA