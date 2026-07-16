NZD/USD Forecast 16/07: Threatens The 200 Day EMA (Video)
I do think you're at an area of pretty significant inflection, so we could determine the next 200 pips in one direction or another from this area. All things being equal, this is a market that I think you need to watch very carefully here.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIf we break down below the 0.58 level, then I would be very bearish on this market. If we break above the 0.5860 level, then maybe I will become bullish. I would like to see how the US dollar behaves against other currencies, not just this one, to make that move.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis? Here's a list of the brokers for forex trading in New Zealand to choose from.
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