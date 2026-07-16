Delhi BJP Slams Kejriwal's Decision To Suspend 3 AAP Women Councillors

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said on Thursday that at a time when the BJP is committed to women's empowerment, Aam Aadmi Party Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has suspended three women Councillors, exposing his "anti-women" face.

Kapoor added that one of the women AAP Councillor who face party action includes Sultana Abad and the AAP National Convenor's action demonstrates that Kejriwal was 'anti-women' in the past and continues to remain so even today.

The Delhi BJP spokesperson said that on Wednesday, Kejriwal forced Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal out of the party for raising questions.

Earlier, Kejriwal had similarly compelled Kiran Bedi, Shazia Ilmi, Richa Pandey and others to leave AAP for asserting their rights and expressing independent views, Kapoor added.

He said that three Councillors, including minority community councillor Sultana Abad, have been forced to leave AAP merely because they questioned Kejriwal and AAP Delhi convenor Saurabh Bhardwaj over the alleged paralysis of the Municipal Corporation between 2022 and 2025, the duration during which AAP was in power in the civic agency.

The Delhi BJP spokesperson said that Abad had raised a voice of dissent, alleging that Kejriwal and Bharadwaj chose the development of their respective wards over political pressure.

Earlier, Kapoor shared information about the participation of party leaders in the sacred Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath organised by Shri Jagannath Temple at Thyagraj Nagar.

The Delhi BJP President said that Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP Member of Parliament Bansuri Swaraj participated in the sacred Rath Yatra.

On the occasion, Rajnath Singh offered prayers to Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra, seeking prosperity, peace, progress, and the well-being of all citizens and the nation, a statement said.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath is a symbol of India's eternal cultural heritage, social harmony, and the spirit of public welfare.

He also added that such religious and cultural events strengthen the values of unity, harmony, and selfless service in society while playing a vital role in passing on India's rich cultural heritage to future generations.

Extending his greetings to all devotees and the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra, Rajnath Singh prayed that the blessings of Lord Jagannath remain with every citizen and that India continues to march forward on the path of development, prosperity, and global leadership.

Member of Parliament Bansuri Swaraj said that the Jagannath Rath Yatra is a grand celebration of Indian culture, spiritual consciousness, and social harmony.

She added that such events not only reconnect society with its cultural roots but also reinforce the values of service, harmony, and national unity.