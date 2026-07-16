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Briacell Therapeutics Corp.

Briacell Therapeutics Corp.


Date: 2026-07-16 10:07:12

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:53 AM EST - BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.: Announced that the Odette Cancer Centre at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, a leading cancer center in Toronto, has joined BriaCell's ongoing pivotal Phase 3 study of Bria-IMT plus an immune checkpoint inhibitor in metastatic breast cancer. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. shares T are trading down $0.12 at $5.40.

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