Putin Envoy Says EU and UK Should Accept Role Under US Influence
(MENAFN) Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev has criticized the European Union and the United Kingdom for seeking to act as independent “middle powers,” arguing that they should recognize their position within the US-led global order.
Dmitriev made the comments on X on Wednesday while responding to statements by US Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby regarding the idea of a collective strategy among middle powers.
“The EU/UK’s faulty ‘middle power’ strategy started to freak out the US,” Dmitriev wrote. “EU/UK vassals should know their place.”
The term “middle powers” is commonly used to describe countries with considerable economic, diplomatic, or regional influence but without the global military and political capabilities of major powers. The concept has recently received attention among some Western leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who argued that “the middle powers must act together” and warned that “if we’re not at the table, we’re on the menu.”
Colby rejected the idea on Tuesday, describing discussions around a united middle-power approach as a distraction.
“There is a great deal of hubbub about a collective ‘middle powers’ strategy these days,” Colby wrote. “At DoW, we are not concerned that this is a serious possibility. Rather, we are more concerned that a few allies and partners will think it is and waste valuable time, money, and political capital on a distraction.”
He argued that the concept was based on a “faulty understanding of international relations,” saying middle powers lacked a strong common foundation for cooperation. Colby also dismissed claims that countries were moving away from Washington, instead stating that the US was experiencing an “upsurge” in demand for American military involvement.
Dmitriev made the comments on X on Wednesday while responding to statements by US Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby regarding the idea of a collective strategy among middle powers.
“The EU/UK’s faulty ‘middle power’ strategy started to freak out the US,” Dmitriev wrote. “EU/UK vassals should know their place.”
The term “middle powers” is commonly used to describe countries with considerable economic, diplomatic, or regional influence but without the global military and political capabilities of major powers. The concept has recently received attention among some Western leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who argued that “the middle powers must act together” and warned that “if we’re not at the table, we’re on the menu.”
Colby rejected the idea on Tuesday, describing discussions around a united middle-power approach as a distraction.
“There is a great deal of hubbub about a collective ‘middle powers’ strategy these days,” Colby wrote. “At DoW, we are not concerned that this is a serious possibility. Rather, we are more concerned that a few allies and partners will think it is and waste valuable time, money, and political capital on a distraction.”
He argued that the concept was based on a “faulty understanding of international relations,” saying middle powers lacked a strong common foundation for cooperation. Colby also dismissed claims that countries were moving away from Washington, instead stating that the US was experiencing an “upsurge” in demand for American military involvement.
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