Delhi HC Orders Health Monitoring Of Sonam Wangchuk
A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia asserted that life was precious and said Wangchuk's condition should be regularly checked by government doctors.ADVERTISEMENT
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre as well as the Delhi government, submitted that life of every individual was precious and there was no objection to undertaking Wangchuk's regular medical checkup.
“We observe that life of any citizen is precious and all efforts ought to be made by government authorities to save the same,” the court said.ADVERTISEMENT
“We appreciate the stand taken by the Solicitor General and direct that Wangchuk's medical condition shall be monitored on a daily basis and whatever medical intervention is required shall be taken,” it ordered.Read Also 'Don't Ask Me to End Fast, Join July 20 March Instead: Wangchuk Opposition MPs Visit Wangchuk as Fast Enters Day 18
The court passed the order on a PIL raising concern over Wangchuk's health.
The Cockroach Janta Party has been holding a protest for over 25 days demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.
Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has been on an indefinite fast since then.
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