Salvini Says Russia Is Not Europe’s Main Threat, Points to Illegal Migration
(MENAFN) Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has argued that Russia should not be considered Europe’s biggest security concern, saying illegal immigration poses a more immediate challenge for Italian citizens.
Salvini, who also serves as transport minister and heads the Lega party, made the remarks in an interview published on Tuesday. When asked whether Moscow represents a threat to Europe, he rejected the idea and said that “the threat that Italian citizens face every day is illegal and clandestine immigration, especially of an Islamic extremist origin.”
The Italian politician has repeatedly identified irregular migration as one of the main challenges facing Italy and the wider European Union, calling for stricter border controls and tighter restrictions on migrant rescue operations in the Mediterranean.
His comments come amid ongoing disagreements within the EU over migration policies, asylum regulations, border management, and responses to arrivals from regions including the Middle East and Africa. According to Eurostat data, more than 8.5 million people from outside the EU migrated to the bloc in 2023 and 2024.
Salvini has also frequently criticized European policies toward Russia and the conflict in Ukraine. He has rejected calls for direct confrontation with Moscow, saying “we are not at war with Russia” and arguing that “the best path forward is dialogue.”
He has accused some European leaders of delaying peace efforts in Ukraine to divert attention from domestic challenges and has criticized sanctions imposed on Russia, claiming they have negatively affected European economies.
Salvini has also supported restoring Russian energy imports to Europe, arguing that this could reduce economic pressure on households and businesses.
Salvini, who also serves as transport minister and heads the Lega party, made the remarks in an interview published on Tuesday. When asked whether Moscow represents a threat to Europe, he rejected the idea and said that “the threat that Italian citizens face every day is illegal and clandestine immigration, especially of an Islamic extremist origin.”
The Italian politician has repeatedly identified irregular migration as one of the main challenges facing Italy and the wider European Union, calling for stricter border controls and tighter restrictions on migrant rescue operations in the Mediterranean.
His comments come amid ongoing disagreements within the EU over migration policies, asylum regulations, border management, and responses to arrivals from regions including the Middle East and Africa. According to Eurostat data, more than 8.5 million people from outside the EU migrated to the bloc in 2023 and 2024.
Salvini has also frequently criticized European policies toward Russia and the conflict in Ukraine. He has rejected calls for direct confrontation with Moscow, saying “we are not at war with Russia” and arguing that “the best path forward is dialogue.”
He has accused some European leaders of delaying peace efforts in Ukraine to divert attention from domestic challenges and has criticized sanctions imposed on Russia, claiming they have negatively affected European economies.
Salvini has also supported restoring Russian energy imports to Europe, arguing that this could reduce economic pressure on households and businesses.
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