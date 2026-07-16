Israel Approves Major Funding for New West Bank Settlements
(MENAFN) Israel has approved hundreds of millions of dollars in funding to establish new settlements in the occupied West Bank, a move that has drawn international criticism from opponents who describe it as part of a gradual annexation process.
The West Bank, captured by Israel during the 1967 war, is home to around 3 million Palestinians and more than 500,000 Israeli settlers. Along with East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, the territory is considered central to plans for a future Palestinian state under the internationally supported two-state solution.
The Israeli government announced on Tuesday that its security cabinet had approved 1.3 billion shekels ($431 million) for the creation of 34 new settlements in the West Bank. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who lives in a West Bank settlement and is responsible for civilian affairs in the territory, announced the decision.
Smotrich, who has previously opposed the establishment of a Palestinian state, described the move as “historic” and “a day of celebration for Israel and settlements.” He also said an additional 1.075 billion shekels would soon be directed toward constructing roads to connect the new communities.
“We are strengthening the security of the State of Israel, killing the idea of establishing a terrorist state in the heart of the country, and strengthening our hold on the homeland in Judea and Samaria,” Smotrich said, using the biblical name for the West Bank.
Hamas condemned the decision, calling it a “dangerous and criminal” move aimed at expanding Israeli control over the occupied territory. The group accused Israel of pursuing full annexation of the West Bank and called on Palestinians to increase resistance while urging the United Nations and the international community to take concrete action rather than issuing only statements of condemnation.
Israel’s settlement policies in the West Bank have faced increasing criticism internationally. Although successive Israeli governments have not formally annexed the territory, critics including the United Nations, Arab countries, and several Western governments argue that settlement expansion divides Palestinian areas and threatens the possibility of a two-state solution.
The West Bank, captured by Israel during the 1967 war, is home to around 3 million Palestinians and more than 500,000 Israeli settlers. Along with East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, the territory is considered central to plans for a future Palestinian state under the internationally supported two-state solution.
The Israeli government announced on Tuesday that its security cabinet had approved 1.3 billion shekels ($431 million) for the creation of 34 new settlements in the West Bank. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who lives in a West Bank settlement and is responsible for civilian affairs in the territory, announced the decision.
Smotrich, who has previously opposed the establishment of a Palestinian state, described the move as “historic” and “a day of celebration for Israel and settlements.” He also said an additional 1.075 billion shekels would soon be directed toward constructing roads to connect the new communities.
“We are strengthening the security of the State of Israel, killing the idea of establishing a terrorist state in the heart of the country, and strengthening our hold on the homeland in Judea and Samaria,” Smotrich said, using the biblical name for the West Bank.
Hamas condemned the decision, calling it a “dangerous and criminal” move aimed at expanding Israeli control over the occupied territory. The group accused Israel of pursuing full annexation of the West Bank and called on Palestinians to increase resistance while urging the United Nations and the international community to take concrete action rather than issuing only statements of condemnation.
Israel’s settlement policies in the West Bank have faced increasing criticism internationally. Although successive Israeli governments have not formally annexed the territory, critics including the United Nations, Arab countries, and several Western governments argue that settlement expansion divides Palestinian areas and threatens the possibility of a two-state solution.
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