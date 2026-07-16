Odisha: Naveen Patnaik Expresses Grief Over Rath Yatra Devotee's Death

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, July 16 (IANS) The Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday expressed profound grief over the reported death of a devotee in an alleged stampede-like situation during the Rath Yatra festival in Puri and urged the Odisha government to remain vigilant and properly manage crowds to ensure such incidents do not recur.

Taking to his X handle, BJD president Naveen Patnaik said he was deeply saddened by the news of the loss of a devotee's life among the heavy rush at Badadanda during Rath Yatra. He prayed for the eternal peace of the soul of the devotee who lost their life and for the speedy recovery of more than a hundred injured devotees.

Patnaik added that in this hour of grief, all workers of the BJD will extend their full cooperation to provide assistance to everyone.

He expressed hope that the state government would ensure devotees' convenience and safety by properly managing the crowds.

Meanwhile, the party in a press statement stated that the world-famous Rath Yatra is one of the most sacred religious festivals, attracting lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad every year. The party said this unfortunate incident during this year's Rath Yatra has deeply saddened and shocked devotees of Lord Jagannath across the world.

Referring to media reports, it claimed that one devotee lost his life during the Rath Yatra, while more than 150 devotees sustained injuries due to crowd-related incidents and other mishaps.

A stampede-like situation reportedly arose on the Grand Road (Bada Danda) during Lord Jagannath's chariot procession, resulting in the tragic death of one devotee.

The deceased has been identified as Anil Das, a resident of Keonjhar district. The party further added that every such incident is a matter of grave concern and calls for careful review and examination.

Lenin Mohanty, Media Coordinator of the BJD, extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to Lord Jagannath to grant eternal peace to the departed soul.

He also wished all the injured devotees a speedy and complete recovery.

He urged the state government to ensure the best possible medical treatment for all the injured devotees and to extend every necessary assistance to the affected families.

The BJD leader further stated that a comprehensive review of crowd management, safety protocols, emergency medical services, and the overall administrative arrangements during the Rath Yatra is essential.

He appealed to the state government to remain vigilant so that such unfortunate incidents do not recur, adding that appropriate corrective measures should be taken to prevent similar tragedies and to ensure the safety, security, and dignity of every devotee participating in this sacred festival.

Lenin Mohanty reiterated that the safety and well-being of devotees must remain the highest priority during the conduct of Lord Jagannath's sacred Rath Yatra.