Iraqi Kurdish Leader Highlights Strong Partnership With Türkiye
(MENAFN) Nechirvan Barzani, president of the Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government (IKRG), has emphasized the importance of the region’s close relationship with Türkiye, saying the partnership remains valuable and should continue to grow.
Barzani made the remarks on Wednesday in a message marking the 10th anniversary of the failed July 15, 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye, which was carried out by members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).
“On the tenth anniversary of July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day, we honor the memory of those who sacrificed their lives in defense of Türkiye’s democracy and constitutional order. We stand in solidarity with the people of Türkiye on this day of remembrance,” Barzani said on X.
He noted that Türkiye has experienced major developments over the past decade under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership, strengthening “its role as a leading regional power and advancing its economic development, infrastructure, and international influence.”
Barzani also stated that the IKRG appreciates its strong cooperation with Türkiye and remains committed to expanding relations with Erdogan’s government and the Turkish Republic in support of regional stability, peace, and mutual prosperity.
Barzani made the remarks on Wednesday in a message marking the 10th anniversary of the failed July 15, 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye, which was carried out by members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).
“On the tenth anniversary of July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day, we honor the memory of those who sacrificed their lives in defense of Türkiye’s democracy and constitutional order. We stand in solidarity with the people of Türkiye on this day of remembrance,” Barzani said on X.
He noted that Türkiye has experienced major developments over the past decade under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership, strengthening “its role as a leading regional power and advancing its economic development, infrastructure, and international influence.”
Barzani also stated that the IKRG appreciates its strong cooperation with Türkiye and remains committed to expanding relations with Erdogan’s government and the Turkish Republic in support of regional stability, peace, and mutual prosperity.
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