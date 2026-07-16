PRMS Billing Solutions Expands Nationwide Medical Billing & RCM Services To 25+ Specialties

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 14, 2026 10:36 am - PRMS Billing Solutions, a U.S. medical billing and revenue cycle management (RCM) company, today announced the expansion of its specialty-specific billing services.

SAYRE, Pa. - July 14, 2026 - PRMS Billing Solutions, a U.S. medical billing and revenue cycle management (RCM) company, today announced the expansion of its specialty-specific billing services to more than 25 medical specialties nationwide, together with the launch of a redesigned website at

With shrinking margins and rising denial rates across U.S. healthcare, many practices lose significant revenue to claim denials, underpayments, and aging accounts receivable. PRMS Billing Solutions helps providers recover that revenue by managing the full revenue cycle - eligibility verification, certified coding, claim scrubbing and submission, payment posting, denial management, AR follow-up, and provider credentialing - as an extension of each practice.

The expanded services now include dedicated, specialty-trained billing for cardiology, pain management, behavioral health, urgent care, urology, neurology, family medicine, emergency medicine, anesthesiology, telehealth, acupuncture, dental, orthopedics, dermatology, podiatry, radiology, gastroenterology, internal medicine, OB/GYN, ophthalmology, nephrology, pulmonology, general surgery, physical therapy, and chiropractic - among others. PRMS employs AAPC-certified coders and maintains a clean-claim rate above 98% under HIPAA-compliant safeguards and SOC 2 Type II controls.

"Every specialty has its own codes, modifiers, and payer rules - and that is exactly where general billing teams lose a practice's money," said Hassan Shah, Business Development at PRMS Billing Solutions. "By pairing specialty-trained coders with relentless denial and AR follow-up, we help providers across the country collect more of what they have already earned, so they can focus on patient care."

To help practices identify recoverable revenue, PRMS Billing Solutions offers a free, no-obligation revenue analysis. Credentialing and enrollment are free to billing clients. Request an analysis at or call (551) 320-2027.

About PRMS Billing Solutions

PRMS Billing Solutions is a U.S. medical billing and revenue cycle management company serving healthcare providers of all specialties nationwide. With over a decade of experience, AAPC-certified coders, and HIPAA-compliant safeguards, PRMS helps practices, clinics, imaging centers, and hospitals maximize reimbursements, reduce denials, and accelerate collections. Learn more at

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PRMS Billing Solutions

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Web: | 3039 Conference Center Way, Sayre, PA 18840