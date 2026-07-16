Modelop And Kong Partner To Bring Zero-Trust Enforcement To The Agentic Enterprise

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With Kong's API Gateway, this integration offers complete AI governance and policy enforcement ensuring coverage from policy design to production

PARK CITY, Utah, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ModelOp, the Enterprise AI Command Center for Fortune 500 and Global 2000 organizations, today announced a technology partnership with Kong Inc., a leading developer of API and AI connectivity technologies, that puts Kong's API Gateway at the center of runtime enforcement for enterprise AI governance. The integration further closes the longstanding gap between AI governance and network security, giving organizations a way to make governance decisions instantly enforceable at the point where AI actually runs: the gateway.

As enterprises rapidly deploy machine learning, generative AI, agentic AI, and third-party AI, most still run governance and enforcement as two disconnected systems. A governance platform decides whether a model or agent is approved for production. A separate API gateway controls who and what can actually reach it. When those systems don't talk to each other, approvals become paperwork, and policy violations go undetected until something breaks.

The integration closes that gap by wiring additional governance intent directly into Kong's API Gateway. ModelOp evaluates whether an AI model or agent meets required controls, risk thresholds, and lifecycle policies. Kong then combines that insight with API Gateway's ability to define, apply, and enforce governance policies consistently across API gateways, ingress controllers, and meshes and then acts on that decision in real time, allowing, denying, or modifying access to the AI endpoint the moment the decision changes, with no person in the loop.

For example, once a model or agent clears every required control in ModelOp, Kong's Gateway can automatically expose the endpoint for production traffic. If risk status changes, a control lapses, or a policy is violated, Kong enforces the restriction immediately, closing the gap between decision and action.

“Kong strives to enable organizations to securely connect, manage, govern, and monetize APIs and AI at scale,” said Ken Kim, Senior Vice President, Business Development, Kong.“By integrating with ModelOp, enterprises can establish an even stronger system where governance decisions automatically drive API access and runtime controls. Together, we are helping customers further bring discipline, automation, and trust to enterprise AI delivery.”

“Enterprises have told us repeatedly that they need governance that doesn't stop at approvals and documentation-they need governance that's enforceable in production,” said Dave Trier, CEO of ModelOp.“Kong gives us that enforcement layer. Together, we're closing the last mile between AI policy and AI production.”

For Kong, the integration extends a straightforward idea: All companies need AI infrastructure and it begins at the connectivity layer. Kong proved this before with APIs in cloud-native software. It's proving it again with AI, governing every request at the traffic layer so policy travels with the request instead of living in a separate system somewhere else.

For ModelOp, the integration extends its Enterprise AI Command Center-the system of record that unifies AI assets, workflows, and operational intelligence above MLOps, GRC, ITSM, and data management-into runtime, so governance decisions become immediately actionable.

As agentic AI and interconnected AI systems become the norm, runtime enforcement is foundational. The ModelOp and Kong integration gives customers one path across the full AI lifecycle, from intake and approval to deployment, operations, and enforcement, with Kong's Gateway making sure policy holds at the point that actually matters: runtime.