Iran Condemns US Strike Near Children’s Cancer Hospital in Ahvaz
(MENAFN) Iran has denounced a US strike near a children’s cancer hospital in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, describing the incident as a “barbaric attack” that led to the emergency evacuation of hundreds of young patients.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Shahid Baqaei Hospital, a medical facility specializing in cancer treatment for children, was evacuated on Wednesday night after a US strike hit a nearby area.
He said the attack caused “severe suffering and anxiety” among hospitalized children and forced the evacuation of 211 patients who were receiving chemotherapy treatment.
Baqaei also accused the United States of committing what he called a “cowardly war crime” against children, comparing the incident to Israeli strikes on healthcare facilities.
“Those who ceaselessly preach human rights, yet deliberately turn a blind eye to the targeting of hospitals and health centers, have forfeited every shred of moral credibility,” he said.
Earlier reports indicated that US strikes hit areas close to the hospital, prompting authorities to move children undergoing cancer treatment to safety.
The accusations come as tensions continue to escalate between Washington and Tehran over the Strait of Hormuz, with both sides carrying out attacks despite a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding intended to end the confrontation and establish a lasting peace agreement.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Shahid Baqaei Hospital, a medical facility specializing in cancer treatment for children, was evacuated on Wednesday night after a US strike hit a nearby area.
He said the attack caused “severe suffering and anxiety” among hospitalized children and forced the evacuation of 211 patients who were receiving chemotherapy treatment.
Baqaei also accused the United States of committing what he called a “cowardly war crime” against children, comparing the incident to Israeli strikes on healthcare facilities.
“Those who ceaselessly preach human rights, yet deliberately turn a blind eye to the targeting of hospitals and health centers, have forfeited every shred of moral credibility,” he said.
Earlier reports indicated that US strikes hit areas close to the hospital, prompting authorities to move children undergoing cancer treatment to safety.
The accusations come as tensions continue to escalate between Washington and Tehran over the Strait of Hormuz, with both sides carrying out attacks despite a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding intended to end the confrontation and establish a lasting peace agreement.
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