US Congressman Says Türkiye’s Possible F-35 Return Shows Positive Signs
(MENAFN) A senior US lawmaker has described talks regarding Türkiye’s possible return to the F-35 fighter jet program as “very promising” following discussions held during the NATO summit in Ankara on July 7-8.
Republican Representative Mike Turner said on Sunday that lawmakers involved in the discussions agreed they could publicly describe the information they received as encouraging, while declining to reveal details of the conversations with Turkish officials.
“We agreed together that we would be able to publicly say what we heard was very promising,” Turner said, adding that Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen, one of the lawmakers behind related legislation, had expressed a similar assessment.
Turner said Türkiye’s potential reinstatement in the F-35 program would be “incredibly important,” highlighting Ankara’s role as a strong NATO ally and its successful hosting of the recent alliance summit.
“They’re a member of NATO, a very strong member of NATO, having just, of course, hosted the summit, which was very successful,” he said.
“I certainly hope that they follow through and that they do so in a manner that returns them” to the program, he added.
The US lawmaker also emphasized Türkiye’s previous contribution to the F-35 project, noting that the country had manufactured components for the fifth-generation fighter aircraft.
“They were also a producer of parts for the F-35. So entering back into production would be very, very important,” Turner said.
Republican Representative Mike Turner said on Sunday that lawmakers involved in the discussions agreed they could publicly describe the information they received as encouraging, while declining to reveal details of the conversations with Turkish officials.
“We agreed together that we would be able to publicly say what we heard was very promising,” Turner said, adding that Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen, one of the lawmakers behind related legislation, had expressed a similar assessment.
Turner said Türkiye’s potential reinstatement in the F-35 program would be “incredibly important,” highlighting Ankara’s role as a strong NATO ally and its successful hosting of the recent alliance summit.
“They’re a member of NATO, a very strong member of NATO, having just, of course, hosted the summit, which was very successful,” he said.
“I certainly hope that they follow through and that they do so in a manner that returns them” to the program, he added.
The US lawmaker also emphasized Türkiye’s previous contribution to the F-35 project, noting that the country had manufactured components for the fifth-generation fighter aircraft.
“They were also a producer of parts for the F-35. So entering back into production would be very, very important,” Turner said.
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