Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
FIXING OF COUPON RATES 16 July 2026
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 20 July 2026
Effective from 20 July 2026, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 20 July 2026 to 19 October 2026:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030509559, (SNP), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 20 July 2026: 3.3950% pa
NO0012724113, (Tier2), maturity in 2032, new rate as at 20 July 2026: 8.2400% pa
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 20 July 2026 to 20 October 2026:
Uncapped bonds
NO0013730457, (SNP), maturity in 2031, new rate as at 20 July 2026: 5.3200% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at... or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.
Attachment
-
Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit - 20260716
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment