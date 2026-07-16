Türkiye Airspace Hits 1.11M Flights in Just Six Months
(MENAFN) More than 1.11 million flights — including 237,919 transit overflights — crossed Turkish airspace in the first six months of the year, according to figures released by the State Airports Authority General Directorate (DHMI).
The pace works out to an aircraft crossing Turkish skies roughly every 14 seconds throughout the January-June period, underscoring continued growth in passenger traffic.
Domestic flights totaled 471,870, while international flight traffic reached 404,197 over the same six-month span. Türkiye carried 112 million passengers across domestic and international routes during the period — a sharp rise from 34.5 million passengers recorded in 2002.
Since 2002, the number of countries with which Türkiye holds air transport agreements has grown from 81 to 175, matching the increase in countries reached by Turkish international flights, which likewise rose from 50 to 175. The number of international destinations served has expanded from 60 to 356 over the same period.
Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said the count of active airports nationwide has climbed from 26 in 2002 to 58, with the Yozgat and Bayburt-Gumushane airports set to push that figure to 60.
"We will reopen the Aydin Cildir Airport for commercial flights, while Etimesgut Airport began operations during the NATO Ankara Summit. The air hub in the capital will be used both as a protocol and a backup airport," Uraloglu said.
"We will also build our third airport over the sea in Trabzon," he added.
Uraloglu said two decades of sustained aviation investment have allowed Türkiye to build one of the most extensive flight networks in the world.
"Türkiye is at the center of 67 countries housing 1.5 billion people with a combined gross domestic product of $51.2 trillion, all within a four-hour flight radius," he said.
"We will continue to ensure that Türkiye's civil aviation becomes a rising star worldwide, raise the bar for passenger-focused services, and establish the necessary infrastructure through environmentally friendly projects," Uraloglu added.
The pace works out to an aircraft crossing Turkish skies roughly every 14 seconds throughout the January-June period, underscoring continued growth in passenger traffic.
Domestic flights totaled 471,870, while international flight traffic reached 404,197 over the same six-month span. Türkiye carried 112 million passengers across domestic and international routes during the period — a sharp rise from 34.5 million passengers recorded in 2002.
Since 2002, the number of countries with which Türkiye holds air transport agreements has grown from 81 to 175, matching the increase in countries reached by Turkish international flights, which likewise rose from 50 to 175. The number of international destinations served has expanded from 60 to 356 over the same period.
Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said the count of active airports nationwide has climbed from 26 in 2002 to 58, with the Yozgat and Bayburt-Gumushane airports set to push that figure to 60.
"We will reopen the Aydin Cildir Airport for commercial flights, while Etimesgut Airport began operations during the NATO Ankara Summit. The air hub in the capital will be used both as a protocol and a backup airport," Uraloglu said.
"We will also build our third airport over the sea in Trabzon," he added.
Uraloglu said two decades of sustained aviation investment have allowed Türkiye to build one of the most extensive flight networks in the world.
"Türkiye is at the center of 67 countries housing 1.5 billion people with a combined gross domestic product of $51.2 trillion, all within a four-hour flight radius," he said.
"We will continue to ensure that Türkiye's civil aviation becomes a rising star worldwide, raise the bar for passenger-focused services, and establish the necessary infrastructure through environmentally friendly projects," Uraloglu added.
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