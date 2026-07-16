Assam Speaker's BJP Meeting Sparks Row, Cong Alleges Erosion Of Assembly Neutrality

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, July 16 (IANS) Former Assam Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress leader Debabrata Saikia on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Assembly Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Das alleging that his reported participation in a BJP policy-making committee meeting had compromised the constitutional neutrality of the Speaker's office and undermined Parliamentary democracy.

In a detailed letter addressed to Assembly Speaker Ranjit Kumar Das, Saikia congratulated him on beginning his second term but simultaneously expressed "deep concern" over what he described as a decline in Parliamentary standards during the ongoing Assembly session.

Referring to media reports that the Speaker attended the BJP's policy-making committee meeting at the party's Basistha state headquarters on July 13, the LoP said that while participation in a public political event could be understood, attending an internal policy meeting of the ruling party was incompatible with the constitutional obligation of political neutrality expected from the Speaker.

Calling the development unprecedented in the nearly 89-year history of the Assam Assembly, Saikia alleged that such actions had raised serious questions over the impartiality of the Chair and could weaken public confidence in democratic institutions.

The Congress leader also criticised the functioning of Ministers during Question Hour and Zero Hour, alleging that instead of directly answering questions raised by the Opposition, Ministers frequently resorted to political attacks, counter-questions and remarks that shifted responsibility onto the Opposition.

He cited recent exchanges involving Information and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika and Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, claiming their responses were inconsistent with constitutional principles and Parliamentary conventions.

According to Saikia, Ministers are constitutionally bound to take decisions and enforce laws independently rather than suggesting that action depends on the Opposition's views.

Seeking the Speaker's intervention, the LoP urged a review of the Assembly proceedings, issuance of fresh guidelines to Ministers on Parliamentary conduct, and strict enforcement of decorum inside the House.

He also proposed convening an all-party meeting to evolve a consensus on protecting Legislative dignity, constitutional accountability and the Speaker's impartiality.

The BJP or the Speaker's office has not issued response to Saikia's allegations.