Priyanka Chopra Gets Critics Choice Super Awards Nod For 'The Bluff'

Actor Priyanka Chopra has secured a nomination for Best Actress in an Action Movie for her performance in 'The Bluff' at the 2026 Critics Choice Super Awards, adding another international recognition to her growing list of accolades. Priyanka's nomination comes shortly after she earned an Emmy nomination for 'Heads of State'. She will compete in the Best Actress in an Action Movie category alongside Pamela Anderson (The Naked Gun), Eiza Gonzalez (Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice), Akari Takaishi (Ghost Killer), Charlize Theron (Apex), Samara Weaving (Over Your Dead Body) and Maddie Ziegler (Pretty Lethal).

Meanwhile, 'Superman' emerged as the most nominated film this year, earning six nominations, including Best Superhero Movie and three Best Actor in a Superhero Movie nods for David Corenswet, Edi Gathegi and Nicholas Hoult, according to Deadline. On the television front, Prime Video's The Boys' led the nominations with five nods, including Best Superhero Series and Best Actor in a Superhero Series for Antony Starr.

Several titles received four nominations each, including 'Masters of the Universe', 'Obsession', 'Project Hail Mary', 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' and 'Weapons' in the film categories, while 'Fallout', 'House of the Dragon' and 'Paradise' were among the top television nominees. The Critics Choice Super Awards honour the most popular genre films and television series across action, superhero, science fiction, fantasy and horror. Winners of the sixth edition will be announced on August 6.

Among the key film categories, the nominees for Best Action Movie include 'The Furious', 'Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice', 'Motor City', 'The Naked Gun', 'Normal', 'The Rip' and 'Sisu: Road to Revenge'. The Best Superhero Movie category features 'Superman', 'Supergirl', 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps', 'Masters of the Universe', 'Mortal Kombat II', 'Exit 8' and 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle', as per the outlet.

The television categories include nominees such as The Boys, Daredevil: Born Again, Fallout, Gen V, Peacemaker, Spider-Noir and Wonder Man for Best Superhero Series, while 'House of the Dragon', 'Alien: Earth', 'Silo', 'Paradise' and 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' are among the contenders for Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series.

The full list of nominations was announced by the Critics Choice Association ahead of the winners' announcement on August 6.

2026 Critics Choice Super Awards: Full list of nominees

Here are the nominees for the sixth annual Critics Choice Super Awards, according to Deadline.

Film Nominations

BEST ACTION MOVIE The Furious Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice Motor City The Naked Gun Normal The Rip Sisu: Road to Revenge

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE Matt Damon - The Rip Taron Egerton - Apex Xie Miao - The Furious Bob Odenkirk - Normal Alan Ritchson - Motor City Joe Taslim - The Furious Jorma Tommila - Sisu: Road to Revenge

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE Pamela Anderson - The Naked Gun Priyanka Chopra Jonas - The Bluff Eiza Gonzalez - Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice Akari Takaishi - Ghost Killer Charlize Theron - Apex Samara Weaving - Over Your Dead Body Maddie Ziegler - Pretty Lethal

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Exit 8 The Fantastic Four: First Steps Masters of the Universe Mortal Kombat II Supergirl Superman

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE David Corenswet - Superman Nicholas Galitzine - Masters of the Universe Edi Gathegi - Superman Nicholas Hoult - Superman Kazunari Ninomiya - Exit 8 Pedro Pascal - The Fantastic Four: First Steps

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE Milly Alcock - Supergirl Rachel Brosnahan - Superman Julia Garner - The Fantastic Four: First Steps Vanessa Kirby - The Fantastic Four: First Steps Camila Mendes - Masters of the Universe Adeline Rudolph - Mortal Kombat II

BEST HORROR MOVIE 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Backrooms The Long Walk Obsession Send Help Weapons

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE Josh Brolin - Weapons Chiwetel Ejiofor - Backrooms Ralph Fiennes - 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Michael Johnston - Obsession David Jonsson - The Long Walk Jack O'Connell - 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Adam Scott - Hokum

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE Alison Brie - Together Jessie Buckley - The Bride! Amy Madigan - Weapons Rachel McAdams - Send Help Inde Navarrette - Obsession Renate Reinsve - Backrooms

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE Bugonia Disclosure Day Frankenstein Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die I Love Boosters Predator: Badlands Project Hail Mary

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein Ryan Gosling - Project Hail Mary Matt Johnson - Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie James Ortiz - Project Hail Mary Jesse Plemons - Bugonia Sam Rockwell - Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE Emily Blunt - Disclosure Day Oona Chaplin - Avatar: Fire and Ash Elle Fanning - Predator: Badlands Sandra Huller - Project Hail Mary Keke Palmer - I Love Boosters Emma Stone - Bugonia

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE Oona Chaplin - Avatar: Fire and Ash Nicholas Hoult - Superman Michael Johnston - Obsession Jared Leto - Masters of the Universe Amy Madigan - Weapons

Television Nominations

BEST ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE 9-1-1: Nashville Boston Blue Dark Winds High Potential Hijack The Lowdown Task Tracker

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE Sterling K. Brown - Paradise Idris Elba - Hijack Ethan Hawke - The Lowdown Zahn McClarnon - Dark Winds Mark Ruffalo - Task Scott Speedman - R.J. Decker

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE Angela Bassett - 9-1-1 Julianne Nicholson - Paradise Kaitlin Olson - High Potential Gloria Reuben - Boston Blue Octavia Spencer - Ride or Die Hannah Waddingham - Ride or Die

BEST SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE The Boys Daredevil: Born Again Fallout Gen V Invincible Peacemaker Spider-Noir Wonder Man

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE Yahya Abdul-Mateen II - Wonder Man Nicolas Cage - Spider-Noir John Cena - Peacemaker Walton Goggins - Fallout Hamish Linklater - Gen V Antony Starr - The Boys

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE Danielle Brooks - Peacemaker Valorie Curry - The Boys Colby Minifie - The Boys Annabel O'Hagan - Fallout Jaz Sinclair - Gen V Deborah Ann Woll - Daredevil: Born Again

BEST HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE The Beauty The Boroughs Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy Dexter: Resurrection Ghosts IT: Welcome to Derry Wednesday Widow's Bay

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE Michael Chernus -Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy Michael C. Hall - Dexter: Resurrection Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story Alfred Molina - The Boroughs Harold Perrineau - From Matthew Rhys - Widow's Bay

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE Toni Collette - Wayward Laurie Metcalf - Monster: The Ed Gein Story Camila Morrone - Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen Kate O'Flynn - Widow's Bay Jenna Ortega - Wednesday Taylour Paige - IT: Welcome to Derry

BEST SCIENCE FICTION / FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE Alien: Earth For All Mankind House of the Dragon A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Paradise Pluribus Silo Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION / FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE Dexter Sol Ansell - A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Sterling K. Brown - Paradise Peter Claffey - A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Colin Farrell - Sugar Timothy Olyphant - Alien: Earth Matt Smith - House of the Dragon

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE Emily Blunt - Disclosure Day Oona Chaplin - Avatar: Fire and Ash Elle Fanning - Predator: Badlands Sandra Huller - Project Hail Mary Keke Palmer - I Love Boosters Emma Stone - Bugonia

BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE Macaulay Culkin - Fallout Peter Dinklage - Dexter: Resurrection Paul Giamatti - Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Brendan Gleeson - Spider-Noir Ewan Mitchell - House of the Dragon Antony Starr - The Boys

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