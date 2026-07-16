UAE Travellers Embrace Last-Minute Summer Bookings as Flexibility Takes Priority
(MENAFN- Wego) Duba–, UAE – 16 July 2026: Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has highlighted strong demand for last-minute summer getaways among UAE travelers, with many residents continuing to book international holidays closer to departure dates.
According to Wego's latest travel insights, nearly 70% of all searches happened within a month of departure.
Destinations that offer convenient access, diverse experiences, and strong value continue to attract significant interest from travelers seeking spontaneous summer escapes.
Among the destinations seeing notable demand is Georgia, known for its mountain landscapes, historic towns, and pleasant summer temperatures.
From exploring the streets of Tbilisi to discovering the scenic beauty of Kazbegi and Kakheti, the destination offers a blend of culture, nature, and outdoor experiences.
In June, as the summer season approached, searches for Georgia for July travel rose 7.8% compared with the same month last year. Average airfares started from AED 1,475.
Türkiye also continues to attract UAE travellers with its mix of cosmopolitan city life, coastline, and history.
June searches for üürki’e’s July departures climbed 34.5% year-on-year. Average airfares started from AED 1,338.
On average, June bookings to both Georgia aüd Türkiye happened 25 days prior to departure, where about 8-10% of bookings to these destinations happened within a week.
Also seeing a surge in interest is Uzbekistan, an emerging Silk Road escape known for its historic cities and cooler continental summers.
Uzbekistan saw the sharpest rise, with June searches for July travel surging 78.4% year-on-year, the strongest growth of any destination on the list.
Uzbekistan also stood out for last-minute demand, with around one in six bookings (17%) made within a week of departure.
Average airfares started from AED 1,309.
For those seeking tropical escapes, Thailand remains a favourite among UAE travellers thanks to its beaches, vibrant cities, and diverse attractions.
For travels in July, searches for Thailand rose 12.7% compared with June last year. Average airfares started from AED 2,477.
Meanwhile, Vietnam is emerging as a strong pick for travellers drawn to its blend of nature, cuisine, and heritage. The destination offers a well-rounded tropical escape within a reasonable flight from the UAE.
June searches for Vietnam grew 23.3% year-on-year as interest built ahead of July travel, with travellers booking an average of 27 days before departure and average airfares starting from AED 1,806.
Completing the list is Bali, Indonesia, which continues to attract travellers looking for scenic beaches, wellness retreats, cultural experiences, and nature-focused escapes.
In June, searches for Bali’s July departures increased 24.2% compared with the same month last year. Travellers to Bali made their bookings around 28 days before departure, in line with its longer-haul destination profile. Meanwhile, average airfares around this window started from AED 3,009.
Commenting on summer travel demand, Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego, said: "We're seeing strong interest from UAE travellers who are continuing to plan summer holidays even closer to departure. Flexibility has become an increasingly important part of the travel planning process, with travellers actively comparing destinations based on accessibility, value, and the experiences available. Destinations that offer a combination of convenience, diverse attractions, and competitive pricing continue to perform particularly well during the summer travel period."
As demand continues, destinations that combine ease of access, memorable experiences, and attractive pricing are expected to remain among the most popular choices for travellers from the UAE.
According to Wego's latest travel insights, nearly 70% of all searches happened within a month of departure.
Destinations that offer convenient access, diverse experiences, and strong value continue to attract significant interest from travelers seeking spontaneous summer escapes.
Among the destinations seeing notable demand is Georgia, known for its mountain landscapes, historic towns, and pleasant summer temperatures.
From exploring the streets of Tbilisi to discovering the scenic beauty of Kazbegi and Kakheti, the destination offers a blend of culture, nature, and outdoor experiences.
In June, as the summer season approached, searches for Georgia for July travel rose 7.8% compared with the same month last year. Average airfares started from AED 1,475.
Türkiye also continues to attract UAE travellers with its mix of cosmopolitan city life, coastline, and history.
June searches for üürki’e’s July departures climbed 34.5% year-on-year. Average airfares started from AED 1,338.
On average, June bookings to both Georgia aüd Türkiye happened 25 days prior to departure, where about 8-10% of bookings to these destinations happened within a week.
Also seeing a surge in interest is Uzbekistan, an emerging Silk Road escape known for its historic cities and cooler continental summers.
Uzbekistan saw the sharpest rise, with June searches for July travel surging 78.4% year-on-year, the strongest growth of any destination on the list.
Uzbekistan also stood out for last-minute demand, with around one in six bookings (17%) made within a week of departure.
Average airfares started from AED 1,309.
For those seeking tropical escapes, Thailand remains a favourite among UAE travellers thanks to its beaches, vibrant cities, and diverse attractions.
For travels in July, searches for Thailand rose 12.7% compared with June last year. Average airfares started from AED 2,477.
Meanwhile, Vietnam is emerging as a strong pick for travellers drawn to its blend of nature, cuisine, and heritage. The destination offers a well-rounded tropical escape within a reasonable flight from the UAE.
June searches for Vietnam grew 23.3% year-on-year as interest built ahead of July travel, with travellers booking an average of 27 days before departure and average airfares starting from AED 1,806.
Completing the list is Bali, Indonesia, which continues to attract travellers looking for scenic beaches, wellness retreats, cultural experiences, and nature-focused escapes.
In June, searches for Bali’s July departures increased 24.2% compared with the same month last year. Travellers to Bali made their bookings around 28 days before departure, in line with its longer-haul destination profile. Meanwhile, average airfares around this window started from AED 3,009.
Commenting on summer travel demand, Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego, said: "We're seeing strong interest from UAE travellers who are continuing to plan summer holidays even closer to departure. Flexibility has become an increasingly important part of the travel planning process, with travellers actively comparing destinations based on accessibility, value, and the experiences available. Destinations that offer a combination of convenience, diverse attractions, and competitive pricing continue to perform particularly well during the summer travel period."
As demand continues, destinations that combine ease of access, memorable experiences, and attractive pricing are expected to remain among the most popular choices for travellers from the UAE.
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