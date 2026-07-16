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Amanda Roome

Amanda Roome


Date: 2026-07-16 08:35:19

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Co-Director of the Tick-Borne Disease Center, Binghamton University, State University of New York
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Amanda Roome, Ph.D., is a Co-Director of the Tick-Borne Disease Center at Binghamton University, State University of New York, and and research scientist with Bassett Healthcare Network. Her work focuses on tick-borne diseases, including in agricultural and forestry workers.

Experience
  • –present Co-Director of the Tick-Borne Disease Center, Binghamton University, State University of New York

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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