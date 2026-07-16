Amanda Roome, Ph.D., is a Co-Director of the Tick-Borne Disease Center at Binghamton University, State University of New York, and and research scientist with Bassett Healthcare Network. Her work focuses on tick-borne diseases, including in agricultural and forestry workers.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.