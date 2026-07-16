Professor Emeritus of Food Security, Tufts University

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Daniel Maxwell is Professor Emeritus, The Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University. From 2017 until the end of 2025 he was the Henry J. Leir Professor in Food Security at Tufts and in 2016-2017, the Acting Director of the Feinstein International Center-an institute researching humanitarian crises and populations at risk. He is the author, with Nisar Majid, of Famine in Somalia: Competing Imperatives, Collective Failures (2016, Oxford University Press). He is the author, with Kirsten Gelsdorf, of Understanding the Humanitarian World (2019, Routledge). At the Feinstein Center he led research on famine, food security, livelihoods systems in crisis, and humanitarian information systems. He taught courses on famine, livelihoods and humanitarian action.

Dan continues to work with governments, humanitarian agencies, and affected communities at the grass roots, national, and regional levels to build the evidence base for improved humanitarian and resilience programming and policy. He developed the coping strategies index (CSI), one of the most commonly used food security indicators that enables governments and NGOs responding to crises to quickly understand the food security status of large numbers of people.

Prior to joining Tufts, Dan spent twenty years in leadership positions with international humanitarian agencies and research institutes. He was regional food security and livelihoods advisor and deputy regional director for CARE International in Eastern and Central Africa, Rockefeller Post-Doctoral Fellow at the International Food Policy Research Institute, and worked for the Mennonite Central Committee for ten years in Tanzania and Uganda. He holds a PhD from the University of Wisconsin and an MSc from Cornell University.



–present Professor Emeritus, Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy, Tufts University

2017–2025 Henry J. Leir Professor in Food Security, Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy, Tufts University

2016–2017 Acting Director, Feinstein International Center, Tufts University

2012–2016 Professor, Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy, Tufts University

2006–2012 Associate Professor, Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy, Tufts University

2008–2011 Chair, Department of Food and Nutrition Policy, Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy, Tufts University

2003–2006 Deputy Regional Director, Eastern and Central Africa, CARE International

1998–2003 Regional Program Coordinator, Eastern and Central Africa, CARE International

1995–1998 Rockefeller Post Doctoral Fellow, International Food Policy Research Institute 1986–1990 Country Director for Uganda, Mennonite Central Committee



1995 University of Wisconsin, PhD

1986 Cornell University, M.Sc. 1977 Wilmington College, B.Sc.

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