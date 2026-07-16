Israel Signs Off on Millions to Build Settlement Roads in West Bank
(MENAFN) Israel's government has signed off on more than 1 billion shekels ($334 million) to build and upgrade roads linking settlements in the occupied West Bank, according to Israeli media reports.
Media reported Thursday that the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the funding to finance new roads and upgrade existing infrastructure connecting dozens of settlements previously authorized by the Security Cabinet during the war.
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who leads the far-right Religious Zionism party, called the decision "historic."
Smotrich said the funding would facilitate the establishment of dozens of settlements in "strategic locations" across the West Bank.
He said the multi-year plan encompasses the planning and construction of new roads, an expansion of existing transportation infrastructure, stronger connections between settlements, and additional security measures.
The United Nations considers the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, to be occupied Palestinian territory, and holds that Israeli settlements there violate international law — a position Israel disputes.
The announcement comes against the backdrop of the war in Gaza that began after Hamas's Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel. Palestinian health authorities say more than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 173,000 injured in the conflict, with women and children making up most of the casualties — figures that could not be independently verified. Israel has faced accusations of genocide from some UN officials, rights groups, and a case brought before the International Court of Justice, allegations it rejects, saying its military campaign is directed at Hamas.
Media reported Thursday that the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the funding to finance new roads and upgrade existing infrastructure connecting dozens of settlements previously authorized by the Security Cabinet during the war.
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who leads the far-right Religious Zionism party, called the decision "historic."
Smotrich said the funding would facilitate the establishment of dozens of settlements in "strategic locations" across the West Bank.
He said the multi-year plan encompasses the planning and construction of new roads, an expansion of existing transportation infrastructure, stronger connections between settlements, and additional security measures.
The United Nations considers the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, to be occupied Palestinian territory, and holds that Israeli settlements there violate international law — a position Israel disputes.
The announcement comes against the backdrop of the war in Gaza that began after Hamas's Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel. Palestinian health authorities say more than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 173,000 injured in the conflict, with women and children making up most of the casualties — figures that could not be independently verified. Israel has faced accusations of genocide from some UN officials, rights groups, and a case brought before the International Court of Justice, allegations it rejects, saying its military campaign is directed at Hamas.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment