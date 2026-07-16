MTB, OCAIB Sign Mou To Accelerate Chinese Investment In BD
The MoU was signed by Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Mana-ging Director and CEO of MTB, and Felix YC Chang, President of OCAIB, at MTB's Corporate Head Office in Dhaka.
Under the agreement, MTB will provide dedicated banking and advisory services through its specialized China Desk, offering customized solutions in trade finance, foreign remittance, treasury services, account management, and FDI advisory for OCAIB member companies.
The ceremony was attended by Mohammad Mamun Faruk, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Wholesale Banking Division; Intekhab Alam Zilani, Head of MNC Banking Department; Masru Hossain, Cluster Head, Wholesale Banking Division; Md. Rozar Ibna Azad, Head of Communication; Kazi Shabrim Hossain, Senior Relationship Manager; Mohammad Zonaed Emran, Relationship Manager; and Kamrul Hasan, Relationship Manager, China Desk from MTB.
OCAIB was represented by Felix YC Chang, President; Vivian Huang, Vice President and Secretary General; Li Tai Peng (Evan), Deputy Secretary General; Lisa Lou, Vice President; and Steven Zhang, Executive Director.Spread the word More from Banking and FinanceView All Latest NewsSee All Navi Mumbai Airport enters international operations with direct UAE flightsAirports and Infrastructure6 minutes ago Five European envoys meet PM's adviser to strengthen civil aviation cooperationAviation9 minutes ago Pugmark's eco-friendly luxury vessel MV Malangi redefines Sundarbans tourismTourismabout 6 hours ago Blucheez expands retail footprint with new store in DhakaLife & Styleabout 6 hours ago GP introduces 'Instagram basic mode', keeps users connected without dataLife & Styleabout 6 hours ago Prime Bank signs deal with Sheba holdings to offer discount on flat purchaseBanking and Financeabout 6 hours ago MTB, OCAIB sign MoU to accelerate Chinese investment in BDBanking and Financeabout 6 hours ago 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