MTB, OCAIB Sign Mou To Accelerate Chinese Investment In BD

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) and the Overseas Chinese Association in Bangladesh (OCAIB) signed a Memorandum of Understan-ding (MoU) recently to strengthen banking support for Chinese enterprises operating in Bangladesh and promote Foreign Direct Invest-ment (FDI) in the country.

The MoU was signed by Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Mana-ging Director and CEO of MTB, and Felix YC Chang, President of OCAIB, at MTB's Corporate Head Office in Dhaka.

Under the agreement, MTB will provide dedicated banking and advisory services through its specialized China Desk, offering customized solutions in trade finance, foreign remittance, treasury services, account management, and FDI advisory for OCAIB member companies.

The ceremony was attended by Mohammad Mamun Faruk, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Wholesale Banking Division; Intekhab Alam Zilani, Head of MNC Banking Department; Masru Hossain, Cluster Head, Wholesale Banking Division; Md. Rozar Ibna Azad, Head of Communication; Kazi Shabrim Hossain, Senior Relationship Manager; Mohammad Zonaed Emran, Relationship Manager; and Kamrul Hasan, Relationship Manager, China Desk from MTB.

OCAIB was represented by Felix YC Chang, President; Vivian Huang, Vice President and Secretary General; Li Tai Peng (Evan), Deputy Secretary General; Lisa Lou, Vice President; and Steven Zhang, Executive Director.

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