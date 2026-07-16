Integra Lifesciences To Host Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call On July 29, 2026
A live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at integralife. For those planning to participate on the call, register here to receive dial-in details and an individual pin. While not required, joining 10 minutes before the event starts is recommended. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website following the call.
About Integra LifeSciences
Integra LifeSciences (Nasdaq: IART) is a global medical technology leader dedicated to restoring lives. We are advancing transformational care through impactful innovation in neurosurgery and tissue reconstruction, specialized fields that demand exceptional expertise and precision. Our portfolio of highly differentiated, gold-standard technologies are trusted by healthcare professionals to deliver life-saving care. For our latest news and information, visit .
Investor Relations:
Chris Ward
(609) 772-7736
...
Media Contact:
Laurene Isip
(609) 208-8121
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Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
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