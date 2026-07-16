Vortex Energy Provides Corporate Update On Robinsons River Salt Project Technical Study

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Technical review to strengthen subsurface model and guide next phase of development

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Energy Corp. (CSE: VRTX ) (OTC: VTECF ) (FSE: AA3 ) (“ Vortex” or the“ Company”) is pleased to provide a corporate update on the ongoing technical study being completed by Lonquist Field Service (Canada), ULC (“Lonquist”) at the Company's Robinsons River Salt Project (the“Project”), located approximately 35 kilometres south of Stephenville, Newfoundland and Labrador.

Lonquist continues to advance its technical review and data integration work for the Project. The ongoing study is focused on compiling, reviewing, and interpreting available geological, geophysical, and drilling information to further refine the Company's understanding of the Project's subsurface salt structures and underground storage potential. The Company currently expects to receive the results of the study by the end of July 2026. The findings are expected to provide Vortex with an improved technical framework to guide future work at Robinsons River, including the evaluation of prospective salt structures, refinement of project development priorities, and identification of appropriate next steps to continue advancing the Project.

“This ongoing work represents an important step in building a more complete technical foundation for Robinsons River,” said Paul Sparkes, Chief Executive Officer of Vortex Energy.“Lonquist's review is intended to help us better understand the existing data, refine the subsurface model, and provide practical guidance on the next phase of project development. We look forward to receiving the results of the study and using that information to guide our forward strategy.”

The Company will provide further updates as additional information becomes available.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., VP of Exploration at the Company, and a“Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

For a discussion of the Company's QA/QC and data verification processes and procedures, please see the Company's technical report entitled, Independent Technical Report on the Robinsons River Salt Property dated July 31, 2023, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company's profile at

About Vortex Energy Corp.

Vortex Energy Corp. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The Company is currently advancing its Robinson River Salt Project comprised of a total of 942 claims covering 23,500 hectares located approximately 35 linear kms south of the town of Stephenville in the Province of Newfoundland & Labrador. The Robinson River Salt Project is prospective for both salt and hydrogen salt cavern storage. The Company is also currently advancing its Fire Eye Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin, a region renowned for its uranium deposits.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Paul Sparkes

Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 (778) 819-0164

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words“could”,“intend”,“expect”,“believe”,“will”,“projected”,“estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company's exploration plans at the Project.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including, in respect of the forward-looking information included in this press release, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to execute on its exploration plans, including that it will be successful in carrying out the planned assessment and evaluation work, and that such analytical work will yield the expected information and the desired outcomes.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, the risk that exploration at the Project does not proceed in the manner and on the timeline currently contemplated, or at all; risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to receiving requisite permits and approvals, changes in project parameters or delays as plans continue to be redefined, that mineral exploration is inherently uncertain and that the results of mineral exploration may not be indicative of the actual geology or mineralization of a project; and that mineral exploration may be unsuccessful or fail to achieve the results anticipated by the Company, including as a result of factors beyond the Company's control, such as geological conditions. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.