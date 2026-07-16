Elite Group Holding Strengthens Customer Value Through Strategic Lifestyle Partnerships

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Elite Group Holding is strengthening its customer-first approach through strategic lifestyle partnerships with Dubai Sports World, Brands For Less, and Al Ansari Exchange, creating rewarding lifestyle experiences for people across the UAE.

Spanning retail, sports, wellness, and community engagement, the collaborations reflect the Group's commitment to delivering value beyond automotive ownership initiatives also reinforce Elite Group Holding's growing presence within the UAE's dynamic consumer landscape, connecting customers with experiences that extend both on and beyond the road.

Building on this approach, Elite Group Holding, in collaboration with Jetour, has partnered with Dubai Sports World, the Middle East's largest indoor summer sports and fitness destination. The partnership encourages individuals and families to stay active during the summer months by offering an accessible space for sports, recreation, and fitness despite the seasonal heat.

Adding to the excitement, attendees at Dubai Sports World will have the opportunity to enter a raffle draw for the chance to win a Jetour T1. The initiative brings together fitness, participation, and rewards, turning an active day out into an opportunity for one lucky winner to drive away in a vehicle built for adventure and everyday confidence.

Elite Group Holding has also extended its customer engagement efforts through Jetour's collaboration with Brands For Less, guided by the partnership narrative“Driving more value together.” Through the campaign, customers have the opportunity to win a Jetour T2 vehicle, transforming everyday shopping into a more rewarding experience and highlighting the Group's focus on creating value beyond the showroom.

The Group's ongoing collaboration with Al Ansari Exchange further reflects this approach. The recent handover of a brand-new Jetour vehicle to a customer winner marks another milestone in a partnership designed to create memorable experiences for customers across the UAE.

Commenting on the partnerships, a spokesperson for Elite Group Holding said:

“Partnerships like these allow us to be part of our customers' everyday moments in a more meaningful way. From staying active to shopping and rewards, each initiative is designed to create experiences that feel relevant, enjoyable, and memorable. At Elite Group Holding, this is how we continue to build stronger relationships with the communities we serve.”

Through these initiatives, Elite Group Holding continues to bolster its position as a forward-thinking automotive group focused on lifestyle relevance, customer loyalty, and long-term brand connection.

Elite Group Holding, headquartered in the UAE, is a visionary conglomerate reshaping the automotive industry through a customer-first approach. With a portfolio that includes Jetour, SOUEAST, and Zenvo, alongside ART Elite Car Rental and The Elite Cars, the Group blends innovation with accessibility and luxury with minimalism.

Guided by its belief in“People First, Always,” Elite Group Holding invests in a culture built on creativity, collaboration, accountability, and long-term value for employees, partners, and customers.

For more information, visit elitegroupholding or call 800-5-Elite.